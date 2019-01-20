Hill Shuts out Colorado to Shoulder Roadrunners' 2-0 Victory

Adin Hill pitched the ninth shutout of his professional career Saturday night to help shoulder the Roadrunners to a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Eagles at the Budweiser Events Center.

The 22-year-old netminder turned away all 21 Colorado shots he faced in his first start since being re-assigned to Tucson earlier in the week. Hill recorded his first NHL shutout less than two months ago when he blanked the Nashville Predators on November 30 to help the Arizona Coyotes to a 3-0 win.

"We had a good game. We put last night behind us and came out with a strong performance, we played the right way," Hill said. "We wanted to play a fast game and get pucks deep and I thought we executed that perfectly; we played a simple game, which is exactly how this team is built to play."

Following up a Friday night in which they surrendered seven goals, the Roadrunners' defensive efforts were much healthier from the get-go; they allowed the Eagles just three shots in a scoreless opening frame.

With less than seven minutes remaining in the second period, Giovanni Fiore powered his way out of the corner to open the scoring, netting his eighth goal of the season, utilizing great puck protection and strong body positioning to get a shot off.

Fiore's goal was his second in a Roadrunners uniform; he has five points (2G, 3A) in eight games since being acquired from Anaheim.

Just over two minutes later, Michael Bunting struck for his third goal of the weekend to give the Roadrunners a 2-0 advantage with 4:36 to play in the second.

Bunting's tally extended his point streak to three games, and gives him 22 (9G, 13A) on the year in 25 AHL games played.

The Roadrunners' two second period goals came a mere 2:17 apart.

Colorado put on its heaviest pressure in the third period, firing away for 11 shots during the final 20 minutes, but Hill denied any and all opportunities to secure Tucson's 2-0 win.

The win was the Roadrunners' first in Colorado's home building.

The Roadrunners will begin a season-long six-game home stand on Monday night when they host the Texas Stars at Tucson Arena, where the puck is scheduled to drop just after 4:05 PM MST.

