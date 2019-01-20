Lindholm, Toninato Head to Avalanche, Eagles Recall Dickinson

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Dominic Toninato and defenseman Anton Lindholm have been recalled by the team's NHL affiliate. In addition, the Eagles have recalled forward Josh Dickinson from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies.

Toninato has posted six goals and seven assists in 30 games with the Eagles and has already appeared in 37 games with the Avalanche during the 2017-18 season, notching two assists.

Lindholm is embarking on his second NHL stint of the season with Colorado, having competed in two games with the Avalanche earlier this season. In total, the 24 year-old has collected four assists in 62 NHL games with Colorado.

Dickinson returns to the Eagles after generating one goal and three assists in 13 AHL games this year. Additionally, the rookie forward has posted two goals and six assists in 10 ECHL contests with Utah.

Colorado returns to action when the Eagles begin a six-game road trip against the Stockton Heat at Stockton Arena on Monday, January 21st at 2:00pm MT.

