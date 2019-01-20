Defenseman Nolan Gluchowski Returned to Idaho Steelheads
January 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that defenseman Nolan Gluchowski has been returned on loan to the club's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.
Gluchowski, 24, has played all 27 games to start his pro career with the Idaho Steelheads. The blue liner has accumulated 21 points (5-16=21) and is second among Steelheads defensemen this season. The first-year skater ranks fourth on the club with 16 assists. Gluchowski was named ECHL Player of the Week on Jan. 2 after tallying a goal and five assists across two games at the end of December.
The Wixom, Michigan native enjoyed a four-year career at St. Lawrence University from 2014 to 2018. The defenseman notched 71 points (16-55=71) in 133 NCAA games. He recorded a career best 20 points (2-18=20) in his senior season, ranking third on the roster.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and travel to Tucson, Arizona to face the Tucson Roadrunners on Monday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 23. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
