Knott the OT Hero as Hogs Snap Road Skid

January 20, 2019





Rosemont, Ill. - Graham Knott netted the winner in overtime and Anton Forsberg made 36 saves as the Rockford IceHogs spoiled a third-period comeback to defeat the Chicago Wolves, 3-2, in an Illinois Lottery Cup showdown Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

The win snapped a season-long seven-game road winless skid for the IceHogs.

Knott's winner came 1:29 into the overtime session as he finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play from Darren Raddysh and Anthony Louis. The second-year forward added an assist in regulation, securing the first multi-point effort of his AHL career.

The IceHogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to second-period markers from Victor Ejdsell and Andrew Campbell. Ejdsell tapped home a centering feed from Lucas Carlsson to get the IceHogs on the board at the 2:37 mark of the stanza. Andrew Campbell extended the Rockford lead four minutes later on a slap shot from the top of the left circle.

Penalty troubles for the IceHogs allowed the Wolves to claw back into the game in the third period. Dylan Coghlan ended Forsberg's shutout bid with the Wolves on a 5-on-3 power play 2:32 into the frame. Then Erik Brannstrom evened the game 46 seconds later on the ensuing man-advantage.

Forsberg backstopped the thrilling victory with 36 saves in the contest, reaching the 30-save mark for the seventh time in his last 10 games.

