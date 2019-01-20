Condors Snap San Diego's Streak, 6-2

January 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Bakersfield Condors (20-15-2-1; 43pts) extended their win streak to four games and snapped the San Diego Gulls (20-12-2-3; 45pts) 15-game point streak with a 6-2 win at Pechanga Arena on Saturday night. AHL All-Star Joe Gambardella had a three point night (2g-1a) as the Condors moved to within two points of second in the Pacific Division.

FIRST PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK - 10 , SD - 3 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (14th) on a two-on-one rush; Assists: Russell, Malone; Time of goal: 1:53; BAK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: C Luke Esposito (3rd) from the left-wing circle seconds later; Assists: Callahan, Bear; Time of goal: 2:05; BAK leads, 2-0

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (16th) on a power play rebound; Assists: Day, Marody; Time of goal: 11:02; BAK leads, 3-0

GULLS GOAL: D Jake Dotchin (1st) point shot deflected off a body and in; Assist: Steel, Benoit; Time of goal: 19:08; BAK leads, 3-1

SHOTS: BAK- 17, SD - 8 THIRD PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Cooper Marody (9th) deked around the goaltender in tight; Assists: Gambardella, Bear; Time of goal: 8:22; BAK leads, 4-1

GULLS GOAL: C Adam Cracknell (9th) won a race to a dump in and stuffed it home; Assists: Murphy, Megna; Time of goal: 9:39; BAK leads, 4-2

CONDORS GOAL: Gambardella (15th) off the rush from the high slot; Assists: Russell, Lagesson; Time of goal: 12:40; BAK leads, 5-2

CONDORS GOAL: D Jake Kulevich (2nd) shorthanded empty-net goal unassisted; BAK leads, 6-2

SHOTS: BAK- 13, SD - 8 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Gambardella (BAK) 2. Callahan (BAK) 3. Marody (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/5; SD - 0/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 40 ; SD - 19

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (2-1-0; 19/17); SD - Boyle (16-6-1; 39/34)

The Condors power play is 9/33 over their last five games

C Cooper Marody has nine points (2g-7a) in a six-game point streak and now leads the team in scoring with 30 points

RW Josh Currie has 10 points (7g-3a) in eight games and has five goals in his last three games

LW Joe Gambardella has seven points (4g-3a) in six games

D Jared Wilson made his AHL debut for the Condors

The Condors are in San Jose at 7 p.m. on Monday

Scratches: Lowe (susp. one game), McFarland, Christoffer, Vesey, Montoya

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.