Condors Snap San Diego's Streak, 6-2
January 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Bakersfield Condors (20-15-2-1; 43pts) extended their win streak to four games and snapped the San Diego Gulls (20-12-2-3; 45pts) 15-game point streak with a 6-2 win at Pechanga Arena on Saturday night. AHL All-Star Joe Gambardella had a three point night (2g-1a) as the Condors moved to within two points of second in the Pacific Division.
FIRST PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK - 10 , SD - 3 SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (14th) on a two-on-one rush; Assists: Russell, Malone; Time of goal: 1:53; BAK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: C Luke Esposito (3rd) from the left-wing circle seconds later; Assists: Callahan, Bear; Time of goal: 2:05; BAK leads, 2-0
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (16th) on a power play rebound; Assists: Day, Marody; Time of goal: 11:02; BAK leads, 3-0
GULLS GOAL: D Jake Dotchin (1st) point shot deflected off a body and in; Assist: Steel, Benoit; Time of goal: 19:08; BAK leads, 3-1
SHOTS: BAK- 17, SD - 8 THIRD PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: C Cooper Marody (9th) deked around the goaltender in tight; Assists: Gambardella, Bear; Time of goal: 8:22; BAK leads, 4-1
GULLS GOAL: C Adam Cracknell (9th) won a race to a dump in and stuffed it home; Assists: Murphy, Megna; Time of goal: 9:39; BAK leads, 4-2
CONDORS GOAL: Gambardella (15th) off the rush from the high slot; Assists: Russell, Lagesson; Time of goal: 12:40; BAK leads, 5-2
CONDORS GOAL: D Jake Kulevich (2nd) shorthanded empty-net goal unassisted; BAK leads, 6-2
SHOTS: BAK- 13, SD - 8 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Gambardella (BAK) 2. Callahan (BAK) 3. Marody (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/5; SD - 0/4
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 40 ; SD - 19
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (2-1-0; 19/17); SD - Boyle (16-6-1; 39/34)
The Condors power play is 9/33 over their last five games
C Cooper Marody has nine points (2g-7a) in a six-game point streak and now leads the team in scoring with 30 points
RW Josh Currie has 10 points (7g-3a) in eight games and has five goals in his last three games
LW Joe Gambardella has seven points (4g-3a) in six games
D Jared Wilson made his AHL debut for the Condors
The Condors are in San Jose at 7 p.m. on Monday
Scratches: Lowe (susp. one game), McFarland, Christoffer, Vesey, Montoya
