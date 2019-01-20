Ryan Lindgren, Boo Nieves Rejoin Wolf Pack, Zach Tolkinen, Terrence Wallin Released from PTOs

January 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury today announced the following changes to the Wolf Pack's roster:

Returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers:

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren

Forward Boo Nieves

Released from Professional Tryout (PTO) Agreements by the Wolf Pack and Returned to Maine (ECHL):

Defenseman Zach Tolkinen

Forward Terrence Wallin

The Wolf Pack are next in action tomorrow, Monday, January 21, in a holiday matinee at Providence. The Wolf Pack and Bruins face off at 3:05 PM, and all the action can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at theahl.com/AHLTV.

The next home game for the Wolf Pack is this Wednesday night, as the Springfield Thunderbirds return to the XL Center for a 7:00 PM contest. That is another chance to take advantage of the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Family Value Pack", which includes two tickets, two hot dogs and two sodas, all for just $40.

Tickets for all 2018-19 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $13 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2018-19 AHL season can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451.

