Gulls' Point Streak Snapped

January 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls club record 15-game standings point streak came to an end following a 6-2 defeat to the Bakersfield Condors tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego's 15 consecutive games with a point (12-0-1-2) dating to Dec. 14 stands as the longest point streak in the AHL this season. San Diego had not fallen in regulation since Dec. 8 at Colorado, a span of 42 days.

Jake Dotchin scored his first goal and second point of the season at 19:08 of the second period. The goal marked his first since Apr. 12, 2017 with Syracuse at Utica. Sam Steel recorded an assist, his 13th assist on the goal, his second in as many games and seventh point in his last seven games (2-5=7). Simon Benoit also earned an assist, his eighth of the season.

Adam Cracknell scored a goal for the fifth straight game at 9:40 of the third period. His five-game goal streak (5-4=9) is a season high and tied for the longest current goal streak in the AHL. His goal streak also tied a Gulls club record previously set by Sam Carrick (Dec. 15-27; 6-2=8) and Brandon Montour (Dec. 26, 2016-Jan. 16, 2017; 6-4=10).

Trevor Murphy earned the lone assist, his 20th point of the season, and is now riding a three-game point streak (1-2=3). Jaycob Megna earned the secondary assist for his 11th point of 2018-19.

Kevin Boyle stopped 34 shots in the setback, his first regulation defeat in his last 13 games (11-1-1).

Tonight's game was a sellout, 12,920. San Diego currently leads the AHL in attendance (8,730 avg.). The Gulls will begin a three-game road trip on Monday, Jan. 21 at Ontario (3 p.m., TV: FOX 5 San Diego).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jaycob Megna

On the team's defensive play

I thought we lost our structure a little bit there. They did a good job off the rush and finding open men. They cycled five guys and made it tough on us. They threw a lot of pucks on the net.

On the roster turnover

It's a difference having guys down here but we know the way we are supposed to play and if we play that way it shouldn't matter too much. We have a lot of guys down here who have been around. We were disappointed in our execution tonight.

On the club-record 15-game point streak

We're proud of it but tonight was a good humbling experience for us. It just goes to show if you're a little bit off, anyone can beat you in this league. It's something we've got to be cognizant of and hopefully start a new streak soon here.

On the sellout crowd

It's amazing. Just the noise out there and seeing the stands full, it's a great boost for us. We're disappointed we let them down tonight but they've been great all year.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On Bakersfield's offense

I thought they got a couple of lucky ones to start that put us down 2-0. We had some looks where we just missed the net early. It wasn't the start that we wanted. We just looked like we weren't there speed-wise. Since last game, we've had five guys leave our dressing room. That's probably part of it and the other part is our guys have been running pretty hard. I think they may be a little bit gassed as well. We'll regroup here, try to get the necessary rest and get ready for Monday.

On recent departures from the lineup

When you take all of those points and goals out of your room, and you backfill it, a lot of times the guys that you're putting in are extremely hard workers. They're going to do the best that they can, but the reality is, they don't have that skill set.

On the point streak

We should be very proud of it. That's an extremely hard thing to pull off. We did it on a day-to-day basis. We fully understand that this day would come. That doesn't mean we're going to accept it and just blow it off. We have some things that we have to clean up with this group so that we can be successful on Monday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.