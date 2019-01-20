Jets Reassign Niku and Schilling to the Manitoba Moose

January 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have reassigned defencemen Sami Niku and Cameron Schilling to the Manitoba Moose.

Niku, 22, has two assists in 10 games for the Jets this season after making his debut last year. He collected both of his assists on Jan. 17/19 in a 5-1 win against the Nashville Predators. Niku has also played 17 games for the Moose this season where he has 10 points (2G, 8A). Niku was drafted by the Jets in the seventh round (198th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Schilling, 30, was recalled by the Jets on Jan. 16/19, but didn't play in either of the Jets games this week during his recall. Schilling made his Jets debut and recorded his first NHL point on Nov. 29/18 against the Chicago Blackhawks. He has also played 27 games for the Moose this season and has 10 points (1G, 9A).

Sami Niku

Defense

Born Oct 10 1996 -- Haapavesi, Finland

Height 6.00 -- Weight 194 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2013-14 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 30 0 3 3 16 2

2014-15 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 39 3 22 25 24 8

2014-15 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 12 0 1 1 6 1 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 38 4 7 11 2 2 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 JYP-Akatemia Mestis 7 0 2 2 4 1

2016-17 JyP HT Jyvaskyla SM-liiga 59 5 22 27 26 3 15 1 5 6 2

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 76 16 38 54 30 17 9 1 2 3 2

2017-18 Winnipeg Jets NHL 1 1 0 1 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 17 2 8 10 10 -6

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 10 0 2 2 0 3

NHL Totals 11 1 2 3 0

Cameron Schilling

Defense

Born Oct 7 1988 -- Carmel, IN

Height 6.02 -- Weight 196 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2007-08 Indiana Ice USHL 55 2 8 10 91 4 4 0 0 0 2

2008-09 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 25 0 7 7 43

2009-10 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 42 4 15 19 58

2010-11 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 38 3 14 17 34

2011-12 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 39 1 13 14 20

2011-12 Hershey Bears AHL 7 0 0 0 14 -3 4 2 0 2 4

2012-13 Hershey Bears AHL 70 7 9 16 61 5 5 0 1 1 4

2012-13 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -2 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Hershey Bears AHL 70 3 13 16 89 14 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Hershey Bears AHL 63 3 15 18 63 14 10 3 5 8 2

2014-15 Washington Capitals NHL 4 0 0 0 4 1 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Rockford IceHogs AHL 73 5 17 22 38 10 3 0 1 1 0

2016-17 Rockford IceHogs AHL 40 7 10 17 18 -3 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Ontario Reign AHL 32 1 8 9 31 1 5 0 2 2 0

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 71 6 26 32 27 25 9 2 2 4 4

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 27 1 9 10 16 3

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 4 0 1 1 0 0

NHL Totals 10 0 1 1 4

For 2018-19 Jets tickets, please visit winnipegjets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.