Roadrunners Weekly (January 20)

January 20, 2019





CURRENT RECORD: 21-11-3-1 - .639 Win Percentage

(2nd - Pacific Division, 2nd - Western Conference, 3rd - AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK: Monday vs. Texas - 4 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Wednesday vs. Texas - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Friday vs. Bakersfield - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Saturday vs. Bakersfield - 3 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS: 7-3 Loss @ Colorado (Friday)

2-0 Win @ Colorado (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Goaltender Adin Hill made his return to the Tucson lineup over the weekend after spending nearly two months with the NHL's Arizona Coyotes. Entering in relief on Friday, Hill set a new season-high with 14 saves in the second period and 26 in total for the game. The third-year pro followed that up in his first start on Saturday by stopping all 21 for his first AHL shutout of the season.

Forward Michael Bunting continues to be a bright spot since also returning to the Roadrunners nine days ago. Friday in Colorado, #27 had his first multigoal performance of the season and kept producing Saturday with another. Since returning from the Coyotes himself, Bunting has four points in three games and dating back to his most recent eight games with the club, the team's all-time leader in games played, goals and points has ten combined goals and assists.

THEY SAID IT:

"We have a good resilient group. We had a good chat in the room of what we need to pick up [after the game] and what we need to do better. We know what we need to do tomorrow in order to get two points, now it's just on us to go do it" - Roadrunners rookie forward Brayden Burke expressing his thoughts after a lopsided loss to start the weekend, before Tucson bounced back with the 2-0 win Saturday.

"We talked about how we wanted to play a fast game and get pucks deep and we executed it perfectly. We played a simple game and that's exactly how this team is built to play." - Roadrunners goaltender Adin Hillspeaking post-game on Saturday after his 21-save shutout performance and the team bouncing back from Friday's loss.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The Roadrunners begin their busiest six-day stretch of the season today with four games between this afternoon and Saturday.

The team's matchup against Texas will be the first since the Stars ousted the Roadrunners from the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs and Tucson enters it's weekend set against Bakersfield with three wins in three games against them this season.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

Team Poster Giveaway and Autograph Session - Monday, January 21 vs. Texas (4:05 p.m.)

Fans will receive a 2018-19 team poster upon entry and have the opportunity to collect autographs after the game!

Report Card Day - Kids in free with proof of their report card with a guardian / parent purchasing a ticket at the box office.

Party Pack Night - Wednesday, January 23 vs. Texas (7:05 p.m.)

Roadrunners Party Packs Ticket Special!

Two Center Ice Tickets + Two Beers for just $59 - a savings of $27.

Purchase now by calling 866-774-6253 or click HERE .

Wrestling Night - Friday, January 25 vs. Bakersfield (7:05 p.m.)

College Night - One Ticket, One Roadrunners Hat, Two Drink Tickets for just $25

Ladies Night presented by Genesis OBGYN - Pregame Chalk Talk, Drinks, Snacks

Dusty's Family Value Pack - Four (4) Tickets and a $20 Food Voucher for only $99 - a savings of $37!

Superhero Night presented by Cox Communications - Saturday, January 26 vs. Bakersfield (3:05 p.m.)

Super Dusty Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Cox Communications

