Admirals Recall Overhardt from Atlanta
January 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has recalled forward Alex Overhardt from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.
This is the second recall of the season for Overhardt, who has played in two games with Milwaukee this season. The Cherry Hills, CO native has recorded seven goals and five assists for 12 points and 39 penalty minutes in 26 games with Atlanta this season.
Overhardt and the Admirals conclude a four-game road trip at Chicago Sun., Jan. 20. Milwaukee returns home Tues., Jan. 22 at 7:00 pm to host the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
