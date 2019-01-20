Admirals Recall Overhardt from Atlanta

January 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has recalled forward Alex Overhardt from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.

This is the second recall of the season for Overhardt, who has played in two games with Milwaukee this season. The Cherry Hills, CO native has recorded seven goals and five assists for 12 points and 39 penalty minutes in 26 games with Atlanta this season.

Overhardt and the Admirals conclude a four-game road trip at Chicago Sun., Jan. 20. Milwaukee returns home Tues., Jan. 22 at 7:00 pm to host the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.