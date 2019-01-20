Marlies and Checkers Clash in Sunday Matinee

January 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Marlies and Checkers return to action today following an exciting Saturday night clash that saw the Marlies edge the Checkers 4-3 in overtime. After last night's win, the Marlies improved to 20-15-3-2 on the season and 11-5-1-2 on the road.

Today's game marks the fourth and final regular season meeting between these two teams, with the Marlies holding a 2-1 lead in the season series. Both wins over the league-leading Checkers have come in overtime after the Checkers have fought back.

Following yesterday's game, Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke to the importance of playing a full 60-minutes and that will definitely be part of the focus heading into today's matchup. In addition, the Marlies will need to play a disciplined game after taking seven penalties in last night's game. Toronto went 6-for-7 on the penalty kill, only allowing the one goal and went 1-for-3 on the power play. The Marlies lead the AHL in power play goals scored on the road (26) and are second overall in percentage (29.2).

Players to watch: Calle Rosen recorded a goal and an assist in last night's contest. His 23 helpers this season are good for fourth in the league amongst defenceman. Jeremy Bracco also recorded a goal and an assist last night and continues to lead the league in assists with 30. Pierre Engvall notched a goal last night and now has three goals in his last four games.

Puck drops at 6:00 PM on AHLTV. Fans can also follow us on Twitter for live game updates.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

20-15-3-2 Overall Record 30-9-4-0

1-1-0-1 Head To Head 2-1-0-0

Loss 1 Streak Win 3

142 Goals For 149

143 Goals Against 120

22.7% Power Play Percentage 18.9%

76.6% Penalty Kill Percentage 83.8%

C. Mueller/T. Moore (19) Leading Goal Scorer A. Poturalski (17)

C. Mueller (40) Leading Points Scorer A. Poturalski (42)

E. McAdam (9) Wins Leader A. Nedeljkovic (20)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.