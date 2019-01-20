Marlies and Checkers Clash in Sunday Matinee
January 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Marlies and Checkers return to action today following an exciting Saturday night clash that saw the Marlies edge the Checkers 4-3 in overtime. After last night's win, the Marlies improved to 20-15-3-2 on the season and 11-5-1-2 on the road.
Today's game marks the fourth and final regular season meeting between these two teams, with the Marlies holding a 2-1 lead in the season series. Both wins over the league-leading Checkers have come in overtime after the Checkers have fought back.
Following yesterday's game, Marlies head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke to the importance of playing a full 60-minutes and that will definitely be part of the focus heading into today's matchup. In addition, the Marlies will need to play a disciplined game after taking seven penalties in last night's game. Toronto went 6-for-7 on the penalty kill, only allowing the one goal and went 1-for-3 on the power play. The Marlies lead the AHL in power play goals scored on the road (26) and are second overall in percentage (29.2).
Players to watch: Calle Rosen recorded a goal and an assist in last night's contest. His 23 helpers this season are good for fourth in the league amongst defenceman. Jeremy Bracco also recorded a goal and an assist last night and continues to lead the league in assists with 30. Pierre Engvall notched a goal last night and now has three goals in his last four games.
Puck drops at 6:00 PM on AHLTV. Fans can also follow us on Twitter for live game updates.
Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)
20-15-3-2 Overall Record 30-9-4-0
1-1-0-1 Head To Head 2-1-0-0
Loss 1 Streak Win 3
142 Goals For 149
143 Goals Against 120
22.7% Power Play Percentage 18.9%
76.6% Penalty Kill Percentage 83.8%
C. Mueller/T. Moore (19) Leading Goal Scorer A. Poturalski (17)
C. Mueller (40) Leading Points Scorer A. Poturalski (42)
E. McAdam (9) Wins Leader A. Nedeljkovic (20)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2019
- Rampage Fall in Weekend Sweep to Moose - San Antonio Rampage
- Defenseman Nolan Gluchowski Returned to Idaho Steelheads - Texas Stars
- Moose Take down San Antonio, 4-2 - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves Dropped by Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Admirals End Skid with Shutout Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Lindholm, Toninato Head to Avalanche, Eagles Recall Dickinson - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners Weekly (January 20) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Checkers Suffer Shutout Loss to Marlies - Charlotte Checkers
- Ryan Lindgren, Boo Nieves Rejoin Wolf Pack, Zach Tolkinen, Terrence Wallin Released from PTOs - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Thunderbirds/Rocket Game on January 21 Postponed to 7:05 p.m. - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Jets Reassign Niku and Schilling to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Admirals Recall Overhardt from Atlanta - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies and Checkers Clash in Sunday Matinee - Toronto Marlies
- Columbus Blue Jackets Assign Forward Kevin Stenlund to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Knott the OT Hero as Hogs Snap Road Skid - Rockford IceHogs
- Hill Shuts out Colorado to Shoulder Roadrunners' 2-0 Victory - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls' Point Streak Snapped - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Snap San Diego's Streak, 6-2 - Bakersfield Condors
- Parsons Holds off Stars Offense for Stockton - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.