Rampage Fall in Weekend Sweep to Moose

January 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - Two power play goals, and three goals by defensemen, paced the Manitoba Moose (19-18-3) to a 4-2 win over the San Antonio Rampage (21-20-1) on Sunday afternoon at Bell MTS Place. The Moose won both games in the weekend set, improving to 6-0-1 in their last seven contests.

Austin Poganski and Joey LaLeggia scored goals for the Rampage, and Jared Coreau stopped eight of 12 shots in two periods of work to take the loss. Goaltender Devin Williams relieved Coreau to start the third period, making his AHL debut and stopping all five shots he faced.

The Moose opened the scoring at 5:31 of the first period with Chris Collins' first AHL goal. Alexis D'Aoust took a wrist shot from the high slot that was deflected by Collins in front of the net and rolled past Coreau for a 1-0 Manitoba lead.

Logan Stanley made it 2-0 with a power play goal at 14:31 of the first. After the Rampage were whistled for too many men on the ice, Stanley beat Coreau with a one-timer from the right point for his fifth goal of the season, and his third in the past five games.

At 11:39 of the second, Cameron Schilling extended the Moose lead with his second goal of the season. On a 3-on-1 rush for Manitoba, Seth Griffith found Marko Dan driving the net. Dano slid a backhander off the post, but Schilling buried the rebound to make it 3-0 Moose in his return to the Manitoba lineup after a call-up to the Winnipeg Jets.

One minute later, Tucker Poolman beat Coreau with a wrist shot from the high slot to make it 4-0 with his second goal of the season and Manitoba's second power play goal of the contest. The Rampage had surrendered just two power play goals in their prior 12 games combined, having gone 31-for-33 on the penalty kill over that stretch.

The Rampage power play broke through against Moose goaltender Eric Comrie at 18:00 of the second period. Poganski redirected a left-point shot from Chris Butler past Comrie for his seventh goal of the season and his second in as many contests.

LaLeggia made it 4-2 with 50 seconds left in regulation. After Comrie made a pad save on another Butler point shot, LaLeggia followed with two swipes at the puck to slide it underneath Comrie for his fifth goal of the season. LaLeggia has two goals and five points over his last six games.

Poganski and Butler both posted multipoint games for the Rampage, who are 1-6-1 over their last eight road games.

The Rampage have lost 11 consecutive visits to Winnipeg dating back to their last win at Bell MTS Place on Feb. 11, 2011. The Moose trail the Rampage by two points in the Central Division standings, while San Antonio is four points out of playoff position.

The Rampage wrap up their road trip on Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Admirals at Panther Arena. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game available on the Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Poganski (7); LaLeggia (5)

Jared Coreau: 8 saves on 12 shots; Devin Williams: 5 saves on 5 shots

Power Play: 1-for-1

Penalty Kill: 1-for-3

THREE STARS: 1) Eric Comrie - MAN 2) Cameron Schilling - MAN 3) Tucker Poolman - MAN

