Wolves Dropped by Admirals
January 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
The Milwaukee Admirals scored in each of the three periods to end the weekend with a 4-0 win over the Chicago Wolves on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.
Nicholas Baptiste, Anthony Richard, Vince Pedrie and Mathieu Olivier scored goals for Milwaukee (20-16-6-1) while goaltender Troy Grosenick (12-8-2) posted 16 saves to earn his 14th career shutout.
The Wolves (23-14-4-1) suffered just their second shutout of the season in the loss. Chicago goaltender Zach Fucale (0-2-0) saved 20 of 23 shots.
Baptiste opened the scoring late in the first period at 19:27 after drawing a hooking penalty before Richard doubled the lead at the 8:16 mark of the second.
Pedrie capitalized on another Wolves penalty at the 8:36 mark of the third period and Olivier potted an insurance goal into the empty net at 16:06.
The Wolves' next home game is Brandon Pirri Bobblehead Night on Saturday, Feb. 2, against the Manitoba Moose. To be among the 2,500 fans who receive a Pirri bobblehead, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
