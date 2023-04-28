Parrish Dazzles but Sounds Walk Off on Chasers

NASHVILLE, TENN. - While Omaha Storm Chasers starting pitcher Drew Parrish held the Nashville sounds to six shutout innings and just one hit in his outing, the Sounds scored four runs in the final two innings to walk off on the Storm Chasers, a 4-3 for Omaha Friday evening at First Horizon Park.

After allowing a leadoff double in the bottom of the first, Parrish retired the next 12 batters he faced, then allowed walks in the fifth and sixth but otherwise did not run into any trouble.

The six-inning start from Parrish was Omaha's 10th straight outing from a starting pitcher of at least five innings, a feat the club last accomplished August 11-21, 2019.

Omaha worked onto the board quickly, as Samad Taylor and Maikel Garcia opened the game with back-to-back singles, then Taylor scored on a double play Tyler Gentry grounded into, for a 1-0 lead.

Nate Eaton walked to open the second, stole second and third base, then scored on a Dairon Blanco groundout for a 2-0 lead. The Storm Chasers added one more in the fifth, as Blanco walked, stole second and came around to score on an Angelo Castellano single, Omaha's final run of the night.

Andrés Núñez worked out of trouble in the seventh to keep Nashville off the board, but the Sounds tied the game in the bottom of the eighth, scoring three runs on three hits and a walk against Jackson Kowar.

Josh Dye took the mound in the bottom of the ninth and allowed a pair of singles to open the inning but got Tyler Naquin to ground into his third double play of the night to bring the Chasers an out away from extra innings. However, Nashville walked off moments later, as Garcia fielded a ground ball and made a low throw to first that pulled first baseman CJ Alexander off the bag to score the winning run, Omaha's first walk-off loss of the season.

The Chasers will try to bounce back Saturday at 6:35 p.m. CT as right-hander Mike Mayers heads to the mound in Nashville.

