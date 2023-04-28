Mud Hens, ProMedica Team up for Kids Takeover Weekend

It's all about the kids! Join us for Kids Takeover Weekend from Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11 as kids take over Fifth Third Field. We'll have fun contests, games, giveaways, and even specialty jerseys throughout the weekend, all centered around kids. We're even letting kids get in on the game action, allowing a select few to host and broadcast the game, work on the grounds crew, and more.

In conjunction with ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital, we're inviting pediatric patients at the hospital to color jerseys that the team and coaching staff will wear for the weekend. Each jersey will have a uniquely colored number (back) and Mud Hens logo (front). On Monday, May 1, manager Anthony Iapoce and select Mud Hens players will stop by ProMedica Ebeid Children's Hospital and help decorate jerseys with the children.

"Our entire team is very excited to host this kids-focused weekend for our community," said Erik Ibsen, Mud Hens Executive Vice President and General Manager. "We are also thrilled to partner with ProMedica to provide children at ProMedica Ebeid Children's Hospital with a little bit of joy and give them the opportunity to participate and be creative."

"ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital is excited to be a part of preparing for Kids Takeover Weekend," said Paula Grieb, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer at ProMedica Ebeid Children's Hospital. "Having the opportunity to color special jerseys for the team to wear has put a smile on so many of our patients' faces."

Game-worn jerseys from Kids Takeover Weekend will be auctioned off the entire weekend on the main concourse via a silent auction. Winners will be contacted the week of Monday, June 12.

For more information on the weekend and to purchase tickets for each game during Kids Takeover Weekend, go to www.mudhens.com.

