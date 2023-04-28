SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-14) @ Worcester WooSox (9-14)

Game 25 | Away Game 16 | Polar Park | Worcester, MA | Friday, April 28, 2023 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

RHP Sean Boyle (1-1, 6.61) vs RHP Bryan Mata (0-2, 6.91)

INNING COUNT- The RailRiders have scored the most runs this season in the second inning with 18 plated. Coincidentally, they have also allowed the most runs, 23, in the second frame.

AGAINST SOUTHPAWS- Prior to this week, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has not had many opportunities to hit against lefties. After playing the first contest of this series against MLB Rehabber LHP James Paxton, the RailRiders were batting .129 as a team against lefties. Going into last night's game, the combined batting average moved up to .142. Heading into today after three straight left-handed pitchers the collective RailRiders are hitting .164 against southpaws.

FIELDING FAUX PAS- The RailRiders have made errors in eight straight contests between St. Paul and Worcester. The RailRiders are tied first in all Minor League Baseball with 34 miscues alongside the Salt Lake Bees. Andres Chaparro has seven total. The team has had only seven error free games of the season. Earlier this summer they did have a five-error game. Worcester has 21 errors during the summer, while the Frisco RoughRiders have only had seven miscues.

HARRISON IS HERE - Harrison Bader joined Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the road after playing two games on a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset. Last night he went 0-3 with a walk. He also reached on an error, stole a bag, and scored a run. Bader was sidelined with a left oblique strain back on March 27th, missing a lot of the spring. After beginning playing games again on April 21, he is hopeful to return to the Yankees in early May. Bader was acquired from the Cardinals at the deadline last season for lefty Jordan Montgomery. He was on the Injured List with plantar fasciitis but was able to be back in time for the post-season. In the playoffs, he hit .333 with eight runs, five homers, and six runs batted in.

HOMER HEAVEN - The RailRiders have had twelve different players launch a home run this season. The team has compiled 40 long balls in twenty-four contests, which ties them first in all of Minor Leagues along with the Durham Bulls. Jake Bauers leads the way with nine after adding one more last night. Andres Chaparro is not far behind with seven and Michael Hermosillo has four of his own. Worcester 22 homers this season, with lefty David Hamilton on top the roster with four jacks.

ABS CHALLENGE - This weekend begins the Automated Ball-Strike system in Triple-A. Teams will have three challenges per contest. Hitters, catchers and pitchers (and only them) then have the ability to challenge a call, which triggers a decisive visual of the pitch on the video board. Each team gets three challenges per game, with successful challenges retained for future use in the game. The ABS system challenges will only be available to be utilized Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

ROSTER UPDATES - Matt Krook was added to the 7-day Injured List yesterday after facing four batters in Wednesday night's contest. This puts the active roster at 26 players with the maximum at 28.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect Elijah Dunham (#18 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Randy Vasquez (#14) and Sean Boyle (#29) are both set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

