Redbirds Announce Promotions for May 2-7 Homestand

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds announced the following promotions and activities for the club's May 2-7 homestand. Memphis hosts the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A, Miami Marlins) at AutoZone Park.

Tuesday, May 2 - Memphis vs Jacksonville - 6:45p.m. CDT

Gates open at 5:45p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Wednesday, May 3 - Memphis vs Jacksonville - 12:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 11:00a.m. CDT.

Education Day: The Redbirds will host a pregame presentation on chemical reactions from the Memphis Museum of Science and History. Purchase tickets here.

Thursday, May 4 - Memphis vs Jacksonville - 11:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 10:00a.m. CDT

Education Day: The Redbirds will host a pregame presentation on weather, featuring the Weather Team from WMC News Action 5. Purchase tickets here.

Friday, May 5 - Memphis vs Jacksonville - 7:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 6:00p.m. CDT

$5 Tickets: fans can purchase $5 field box tickets here.

$5 Margaritas, $5 Street Tacos: fans can purchase $5 margaritas and $5 street tacos at select vendors throughout AutoZone Park.

Sugar Skull T-shirt giveaway: The first 1,500 fans will receive a Memphis Redbirds-themed sugar skull t-shirt.

All-You-Can-Eat soft tacos, seasoned beef, accompaniments (lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, salsa), rice, tortillas, soda and water. Purchase a specialty ticket here.

Saturday, May 6 - Memphis vs Jacksonville - 3:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 2:00p.m. CDT. Purchase tickets here.

Halfway to Halloween: First 1,000 fans 12 and under through the gates will receive a Redbirds-themed pillowcase. Fans can also participate in trick-or-treating around the ballpark before and during the game. There will be an on-field pregame parade and costume contests for fans dressed up. Find more information here.

Rockey's Rockstars Tickets: Companies or individuals can purchase tickets to be donated to Memphis Area Boys and Girls Club. Three package levels include:

Shut Out: $600, 50 tickets donated to Memphis Area Boys and Girls Club, trick-or-treat table, video board recognition & four (4) bags of candy to pass out during trick-or-treating.

No Hitter: $1500, 125 tickets donated to Memphis Area Boys and Girls Club, player-signed Redbirds baseball, trick-or-treat table, video board recognition & six (6) bags of candy to pass out during trick-or-treating.

Perfect Game: $3000, 250 tickets donated to Memphis Area Boys and Girls Club, a player-signed Redbirds jersey, trick-or-treat table, video board recognition, on-field recognition & 10 bags of candy to pass out during trick-or-treating.

Sunday, May 7 - Memphis vs Jacksonville - 2:05p.m. CDT

Gates open at 1:00p.m. CDT

Ice Cream Sunday: The first 1,000 fans 12 and under through the gates will receive an ice cream sandwich, presented by Prairie Farms. Purchase tickets here.

Kids run the bases: Each Sunday, kids 12 and under will have the opportunity to run the bases following the game.

Sunday Brunch: Every Sunday in the Coors Light Chill Zone will be brunch with bottomless mimosas and bloody marys. Purchase Chill Zone tickets for any Sunday game here.

For more information and for tickets, fans can visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

