Sounds Storm Back from Early Deficit to Walk off Omaha
April 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (13-11) came roaring back from a three-run deficit to walk off the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-3 on Friday night at First Horizon Park. Skye Bolt scored the winning run with two outs in the ninth, crossing home as a wide throw brought Omaha's first baseman off the bag.
It was a bleak start for the Sounds offense. After Eddy Alvarez led off the bottom of the first with a double the Sounds failed to pick up another base knock until Abraham Toro smashed an infield single to second in the seventh inning.
Omaha picked up runs in the first, second and fifth innings against rehabbing Milwaukee Brewer Adrian Houser, leaving Nashville with a 3-0 deficit heading into the late innings.
The Sounds finally pieced it together in the eighth, with Alvarez singling in Andruw Monasterio, then Keston Hiura ripping a line drive to left to score Alvarez and Monte Harrison and make it a brand new ballgame.
After J.B. Bukauskas (W, 1-0) struck out two in his Sounds debut in the top of the ninth, Bolt led off the bottom with a perfectly placed fly ball down the right field line, making his way to third on Toro's single. Brian Navarreto smoked a grounder to third, but the errant throw pulled Omaha first baseman CJ Alexander off the bag, clinching the Sounds' fourth walk-off victory of the season.
Alvarez and Toro each picked up two hits. Thomas Pannone celebrated his birthday by tossing 3.0 scoreless innings of relief and striking out four.
Right-hander Robert Stock (0-3, 8.76) will make his third start of the season for the Sounds tomorrow. Omaha will counter with righty Mike Mayers (1-1, 7.36). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.
Post-Game Notes
* Abraham Toro extended his hitting streak to 13 games and his on-base streak to 18 games with a single in the seventh. Toro is batting .380 (19-for-50) with five runs, five doubles and 10 RBI during the hitting streak. * Adrian Houser now has a 3.07 ERA (14.2 IP/5 ER) in four rehab starts with Nashville. * Rehabbing outfielder Tyrone Taylor went 0-for-4. He is hitting .250 (3-for-12) during his rehab assignment. * The Sounds now have four walk-off wins this season. They finished last season with six walk-off victories.
