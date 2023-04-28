Simon Muzziotti's Big Game Helps IronPigs Thump Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville, Florida - Thanks a three-homer barrage, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-12) stormed past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 11-4 on Friday night at 121 Financial Park.

Jordan Qsar hit the first of the three homers in the second inning, a solo shot and his fifth of the season, to make it 1-0 Lehigh Valley.

Muzziotti drilled a three-run homer, his first of the year, in the third to extend the lead to 4-0.

Jhailyn Ortiz deposited a ball into the rightfield seats for a two-run homer in the fourth, his second dinger of the year, pushing the IronPigs lead to 6-0.

Esteban Quiroz brought home a run with a fielder's choice in the sixth before three straight RBI singles from Dalton Guthrie, Muzziotti, and John Hicks made it a 10-0 game.

Jacksonville plated four to try to get back in the game in the last of the sixth. Joey Wendle ripped an RBI triple and then scored on a wild pitch before Peyton Burdick hit a two-run homer, his 10th of the campaign, to make it 10-4.

Hicks drove in his second run of the game in the eighth with a sacrifice fly to tack on another run for good measure, putting the final score at 11-4 in favor of the IronPigs.

Jeremy Walker (2-0) earned the win in relief for the IronPigs. Walker fired two scoreless innings, allowing just a hit and striking out one.

Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-2) took the loss for Jacksonville. He allowed six runs on nine hits, striking out two in five frames.

Muzziotti finished the game 4-for-5 with a homer, four RBI, and a run scored to lead the charge for the IronPigs. Ortiz went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer while Quiroz also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 to extend his on-base streak to 18 games.

The IronPigs continue their series with the Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday, April 29, at 7:05 p.m. at 121 Financial Ballpark.

