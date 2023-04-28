Tides Split Doubleheader At Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (17-7) split a doubleheader against the Charlotte Knights (12-13), on Friday night at Truist Field with the Knights taking game one of the twin bill, 6-3, and the Tides bouncing back in game two, winning 8-4.

Kyle Stowers opened the scoring in game one with a home run in the second inning of play. Maverick Handley scored later in the inning to go up 2-0, but Nate Mondou would cut the Norfolk lead in half with a solo shot to left in the bottom half of the frame.

In his second turn at bat, Stowers struck again with another long ball to right that gave the Tides a 3-1 lead. A flurry of base hits in the fifth led to four runs, and another run in the sixth put the Knights ahead 6-3, a lead they would hold to win game one.

A new ball game started out in a similar fashion as the first game this evening with Stowers giving Norfolk the lead in the first with a solo blast, but the Knights tied it up by the end of the inning. A bases clearing double in the second gave Charlotte a 4-1 lead.

Lewin Díaz added a run for the Tides with an RBI single in the fourth and a five-run inning followed in the fifth which propelled the Tides to a 7-4 advantage. Norfolk kept the momentum rolling into the sixth by tacking on a run with a Stowers sac fly. Reed Garrett took the hill for the ninth to close out the game, striking out the side and securing a Tides win, 8-4 to split the doubleheader.

