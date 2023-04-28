Tides Split Doubleheader At Charlotte
April 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (17-7) split a doubleheader against the Charlotte Knights (12-13), on Friday night at Truist Field with the Knights taking game one of the twin bill, 6-3, and the Tides bouncing back in game two, winning 8-4.
Kyle Stowers opened the scoring in game one with a home run in the second inning of play. Maverick Handley scored later in the inning to go up 2-0, but Nate Mondou would cut the Norfolk lead in half with a solo shot to left in the bottom half of the frame.
In his second turn at bat, Stowers struck again with another long ball to right that gave the Tides a 3-1 lead. A flurry of base hits in the fifth led to four runs, and another run in the sixth put the Knights ahead 6-3, a lead they would hold to win game one.
A new ball game started out in a similar fashion as the first game this evening with Stowers giving Norfolk the lead in the first with a solo blast, but the Knights tied it up by the end of the inning. A bases clearing double in the second gave Charlotte a 4-1 lead.
Lewin Díaz added a run for the Tides with an RBI single in the fourth and a five-run inning followed in the fifth which propelled the Tides to a 7-4 advantage. Norfolk kept the momentum rolling into the sixth by tacking on a run with a Stowers sac fly. Reed Garrett took the hill for the ninth to close out the game, striking out the side and securing a Tides win, 8-4 to split the doubleheader.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 28, 2023
- Parrish Dazzles but Sounds Walk Off on Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens Fall to Mets Despite Strong Pitching - Toledo Mud Hens
- Syracuse Pitching Stars Again as Mets Win Third Straight in Toledo, 2-0 - Syracuse Mets
- Tides Split Doubleheader At Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Sounds Storm Back from Early Deficit to Walk off Omaha - Nashville Sounds
- Indians Homers' Not Enough in Loss to Clippers - Indianapolis Indians
- Simon Muzziotti's Big Game Helps IronPigs Thump Jumbo Shrimp - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Buffalo Bats Erupt, Sending Stripers to 9-2 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Abreu & Hernandez Go Back-to-Back, WooSox Beat SWB 5-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Early Deficit Sinks Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Big Inning Powers Bisons Past Gwinnett on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Fall to Red Sox - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Hold On, Down Saints 2-1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Woods Richardson Carries No-Hitter into Sixth, But Saints Lose 2-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Syracuse Mets Roster Move - April 28, 2023 - Syracuse Mets
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (11-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-15) - Indianapolis Indians
- April 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for May 2-7 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
- Three Roster Moves Announced Friday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 28, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Anderson & Alberto Begin Rehab with Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 28 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Eaton, Cox Carry Omaha to Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens, ProMedica Team up for Kids Takeover Weekend - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.