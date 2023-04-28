Bats Even Series with Win
April 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (14-8) dropped game four of the series to the Louisville Bats (9-15) by a score of 7-1, Friday at Principal Park.
For the third consecutive game, Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a home run, giving Louisville a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Iowa got a run of their own on an RBI single from Brennen Davis, but that is all they would score.
The Bats regained the lead with four runs in the fourth inning, scoring on a wild pitch and a three-run home run from Chuckie Robinson. A sacrifice fly in the sixth and solo home run from Matt McLain in the seventh grew Louisville's lead to 7-1.
Neither team scored after the seventh as Louisville cruised to a six-run lead, tying the series at two games apiece.
POSTGAME NOTES:
After scoring 18 runs on 21 hits yesterday, Iowa scored just one run on four hits in tonight's loss. Eight of Iowa's starting nine recorded multi-hit games last night and tonight nobody had a multi-hit performance.
Iowa's pitching staff walked just three batters and struck out 12. Each of the first three allowed a home run, while Vinny Nittoli spun two shutout innings.
Iowa and Louisville will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch from Principal Park scheduled for 3:08 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 28, 2023
- Bats Even Series with Win - Iowa Cubs
- Bats Power Past Iowa 7-1 on Friday Night - Louisville Bats
- Durham Downs Memphis 6-4 - Durham Bulls
- Memphis Drops Rain-Filled Game at Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Knights Split Friday's Doubleheader with Tides - Charlotte Knights
- Parrish Dazzles but Sounds Walk Off on Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens Fall to Mets Despite Strong Pitching - Toledo Mud Hens
- Syracuse Pitching Stars Again as Mets Win Third Straight in Toledo, 2-0 - Syracuse Mets
- Tides Split Doubleheader At Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Sounds Storm Back from Early Deficit to Walk off Omaha - Nashville Sounds
- Indians Homers' Not Enough in Loss to Clippers - Indianapolis Indians
- Simon Muzziotti's Big Game Helps IronPigs Thump Jumbo Shrimp - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Buffalo Bats Erupt, Sending Stripers to 9-2 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Abreu & Hernandez Go Back-to-Back, WooSox Beat SWB 5-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Early Deficit Sinks Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Big Inning Powers Bisons Past Gwinnett on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Fall to Red Sox - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Hold On, Down Saints 2-1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Woods Richardson Carries No-Hitter into Sixth, But Saints Lose 2-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Syracuse Mets Roster Move - April 28, 2023 - Syracuse Mets
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (11-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-15) - Indianapolis Indians
- April 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for May 2-7 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
- Three Roster Moves Announced Friday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 28, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Anderson & Alberto Begin Rehab with Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 28 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Eaton, Cox Carry Omaha to Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens, ProMedica Team up for Kids Takeover Weekend - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.