Bats Even Series with Win

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (14-8) dropped game four of the series to the Louisville Bats (9-15) by a score of 7-1, Friday at Principal Park.

For the third consecutive game, Christian Encarnacion-Strand hit a home run, giving Louisville a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Iowa got a run of their own on an RBI single from Brennen Davis, but that is all they would score.

The Bats regained the lead with four runs in the fourth inning, scoring on a wild pitch and a three-run home run from Chuckie Robinson. A sacrifice fly in the sixth and solo home run from Matt McLain in the seventh grew Louisville's lead to 7-1.

Neither team scored after the seventh as Louisville cruised to a six-run lead, tying the series at two games apiece.

POSTGAME NOTES:

After scoring 18 runs on 21 hits yesterday, Iowa scored just one run on four hits in tonight's loss. Eight of Iowa's starting nine recorded multi-hit games last night and tonight nobody had a multi-hit performance.

Iowa's pitching staff walked just three batters and struck out 12. Each of the first three allowed a home run, while Vinny Nittoli spun two shutout innings.

Iowa and Louisville will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow, with first pitch from Principal Park scheduled for 3:08 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

