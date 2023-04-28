Indians Homers' Not Enough in Loss to Clippers

INDIANAPOLIS - Aaron Shackelford launched a game-tying homer for his first Triple-A long ball, but the Columbus Clippers countered with three runs in each of their next two offensive frames to defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Friday night at Victory Field, 7-4.

After losing the first game of the series, the Clippers (12-13) have now clinched at least a series split with three consecutive wins at Victory Field.

Trailing 1-0 after the first inning, Shackelford cranked a home run onto the concourse in right field and out of the Victory Field gates to tie the game for Indianapolis (9-16). The lead didn't last long, however, and a pair of costly throwing errors returned the advantage to Columbus. David Fry doubled and Micah Pries scored Brayan Roccio on a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Indians took one run back in the bottom of the third on a Malcom Nuñez RBI single, but the Clippers countered with three runs of their own in the next half inning.

Josh Palacios extended a recent hot streak with a two-run home run wrapped around the right-field foul pole in the bottom of the seventh inning. In addition to two doubles and the homer, the center fielder was the driving force in a relay to nab Zack Collins at home plate in the top of the sixth.

Osvaldo Bido (L, 1-2) allowed six Clippers runs on as many hits while fanning seven across 3.1 innings.

Touki Toussaint (W, 1-0) entered in relief of starter Hunter Gaddis and allowed two runs over 2.0 innings. Gaddis matched Bido's strikeout effort, fanning eight over 4.1 innings. Caleb Baragar (S, 2) tossed a perfect ninth inning to earn the save.

The pitching staffs combined for 27 total strikeouts in the contest, with Columbus collecting 15 punchouts.

The Indians will look to stave off a series loss on Saturday night in a 6:35 PM ET first pitch against the Clippers at Victory Field. RHP Luis Ortiz (1-1, 2.31) will take the mound for Indy while Columbus has yet to name a starter.

