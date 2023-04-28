Three Roster Moves Announced Friday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights announced three roster moves ahead of the team's doubleheader against the Norfolk Tides from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte on Friday, April 28. First pitch of game one is set for 5:35 p.m. from Truist Field.

LHP Tanner Banks was optioned to the Knights from the Chicago White Sox on April 27 and was added to Charlotte's active roster today. Banks, 31, has appeared in three games with the Knights this year and posted a 1-0 record with a 1.80 ERA over five innings pitched. With the White Sox this season, Banks went 0-0 with a 3.38 ERA in four games (8.0 innings pitched). Last year, he went 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA in 35 games with over 53.0 innings pitched with Chicago. He made his major-league debut on April 10, 2022 with the White Sox.

OF Clint Frazier was signed by the Chicago White Sox organization and assigned to Charlotte's active roster today. Frazier, 28, has appeared in the majors over parts of six seasons with the New York Yankees (2017-21) and Chicago Cubs (2022). In 247 games played, the Decatur, GA native owns a .238 batting average (177-for-744) with 104 runs scored, 44 doubles, five triples, 29 home runs, 98 RBI and eight stolen bases. He was originally selected by Cleveland in the first round (5th overall) of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft from Loganville High School (Loganville, GA). Most recently, Frazier signed a minor-league contract with the Texas Rangers and appeared in 15 games with Triple-A Round Rock. He hit .250 (13-for-52) with six runs scored, five doubles, one triple, one home run and four RBI.

INF Chris Shaw was assigned back to Double-A Birmingham today. He was promoted to Charlotte on April 25 and appeared in two games with the Knights (1-for-5 with a double and a run scored). With the Barons this season, Shaw was hitting .167 (5-for-30). The 29-year-old was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on February 9, 2023. Last season, Shaw played 117 games with the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes of the Independent Atlantic League. He hit .264 (110-for-416) with 77 runs scored, 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 72 RBI.

