Game Information: Columbus Clippers (11-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-15)

April 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

PROBABLES: RHP Hunter Gaddis (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Osvaldo Bido (1-1, 2.81)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY: The Columbus Clippers plated seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to break up a pitcher's duel between two MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospects and defeat the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday afternoon at Victory Field, 7-0. Indians starter Quinn Priester had allowed just one hit through his first four innings before being tagged for four runs in the fifth inning. The Clippers sent 11 batters to the plate in the lone half inning of scoring. Gavin Williams allowed three hits with three walks and six strikeouts through 5.1 shutout frames in his Triple-A debut with Columbus. All three of the Indians hits were singles and occurred during the first four innings of the contest. It was the first time the Indians have been shut out since Aug. 18, 2022 vs. Iowa.

STRATTON BLANKS THE OPPONENT: Right-handed reliever Hunter Stratton posted 2.0 scoreless innings yesterday afternoon, allowing two hits and two walks. After surrendering three earned runs between his first two appearances of the season, he hasn't allowed an earned run over his last six games (10.0ip). He has been a dependable arm when called upon. The 26-year-old's six-game scoreless streak is the longest of the season for an Indians pitcher and tied for the seventh-longest active scoreless streak in the International League currently. In eight appearances (one start), he owns a 2.19 ERA (3er/12.1ip) with 12 hits allowed and 19 punchouts. Stratton's strikeouts currently rank third on the pitching staff behind two starters, Quinn Priester (25) and Luis Ortiz (20). He was a mainstay in Indy's bullpen last season, making 47 appearances (one start) with a 5.71 ERA (40er/63.0ip), he lead the relief pitchers in strikeouts with 80.

NEED ZAMORA IT: Southpaw reliever Daniel Zamora has allowed only one run in his last nine appearances (8.2ip). In his most recent outing, he held the Clippers scoreless in 2.0 innings of work with a pair of strikeouts on Wednesday. He is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA (3er/9.1ip) with 14 strikeouts compared to four walks issued. In 2022, he spent the entirety of the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, going 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA (27er/63.0ip), 71 strikeouts and 1.35 WHIP.

DIXON GRAND SLAM: In his first Triple-A start, Brenden Dixon went 2-for-4 with a grand slam on Wednesday afternoon. Dixon's bases-loaded blast was his first career Triple-A hit, first grand slam of his career and led to a career-high four RBI. It was the Indians second grand slam of the season, Malcom Nuñez also did so on April 16 vs. St. Paul. Dixon was promoted to Indianapolis on April 21 after hitting .357 (5-for-14) with a home run, three runs, two doubles and three RBI in four games with High-A Greensboro.

MIGGY IS THE MAN: Miguel Andújar's five-game hitting streak was snapped on Thursday afternoon, despite that, he's been Indy's most dependable bat in the lineup. He has two-hit performances in four of his last six games and has logged a hit in 15 of his last 19, eight of which were multi-hit perormances. During this 18-game stretch (April 6 (2)-27), he is hitting .333 (24-for-72) with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 14 RBI, 11 walks and .427 on-base percentage. Since April 6, he leads the International League in doubles and ranks second in extra-base hits (12) and fifth in hits (24) and total bases (43). He has drawn a walk in five of his last seven games with only one strikeout.

TONIGHT: The Clippers and Indians will continue their six-game set tonight at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. The Indians took game one of the series and have since dropped the last two to give Columbus a 2-1 advantage in the series. Columbus won the season series last year, taking 12 of 20 games against Indy. Tonight, RHP Osvaldo Bido (1-1, 2.81) will take the mound for Indianapolis vs. Columbus' RHP Hunter Gaddis. Gaddis will make his first start with Columbus after starting the season with Cleveland. In five appearances (four starts) with the Guardians, he was 0-1 with a 6.86 ERA (15er/19.2ip), six walks and 13 strikeouts. He made one start against Indianapolis on Sept. 26, 2022, he earned the win with 5.0 one-run innings and six strikeouts without allowing a walk.

BIDO ON THE BUMP: Right-hander Osvaldo Bido will make his fifth appearance (fourth start) of the season tonight vs. Columbus. Bido is off to an good start to his 2023 campaign, he is 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA (5er/16.0ip), ten hits allowed, 18 strikeouts, 1.00 WHIP and .179 batting average against. His last outing was on April 22 at Memphis, he allowed four runs on four hits in 4.0 innings with three punchouts after allowing only one run through his first three appearances. Dating back to Aug. 17, 2022, the 27-year-old is 3-2 with a 2.67 ERA (16er/54.0ip) with 63 strikeouts, 1.11 WHIP and .197 batting average against. He was a mainstay in the Indians '22 rotation, making a team-leading 25 starts. He went 3-8 with a 4.76 ERA (63er/119.0ip) and a team-high 129 strikeouts. The 27-year-old was excellent in the last two months of the season, going 2-2 with a 3.09 ERA (15er/43.2ip) and 54 strikeouts ñ which was the second-most in the International League after Aug. 4 ñ in 10 appearances (nine starts).

THIS DATE IN 1998: Indians starting pitcher Steve Parris recorded 16 strikeouts over 7.0 innings of two-run ball, and the Indians rolled to a 14-3 win against Charlotte at Victory Field. The 16 punchouts set a new Victory Field era record, a feat that lasted until Ian Snell fanned 17 Mud Hens on June 28, 2009. The previous single-game best for strikeouts in the short lifespan of The Vic was held by Brett Tomko, who had 12 in 6.1 innings pitched vs. Omaha on May 8, 1997.

