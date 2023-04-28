Mud Hens Fall to Mets Despite Strong Pitching
April 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio -- Despite a solid outing from its pitching staff, the Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Syracuse Mets, 2-0, on Friday night at Fifth Third Field.
Zach Logue started his fourth game of the season for Toledo, while Dennis Santana started on the mound for Syracuse.
The Mets got their offense early, scoring off an RBI single by Mark Vientos in the top of the first inning following a leadoff walk and double. DJ Stewart grounded into a double play that scored another run for Syracuse, establishing an early 2-0 lead for the Mets.
David Griffin replaced Santana in the second inning. The Mud Hens were held without a hit by both Santana and Griffin until Brendon Davis hit a single into right center field in the bottom of the third inning, but he was left on base after a strikeout by Parker Meadows and a groundout by John Valente.
After a scoreless fourth inning, Jonathan Davis hit a single into right field in the bottom of the fifth but was left on base as well.
Andrew Magno replaced Logue in the top of the sixth and recorded three strikeouts while not allowing a run in the sixth and seventh innings. However, in the eighth inning, Magno was replaced by Miguel Del Pozo after he gave up a single to Jonathan Arauz and Jaylin Davis reached on an error. Del Pozo posted three strikeouts to keep the Mud Hens deficit at two runs.
The Mud Hens were still held scoreless into the bottom of the ninth, when Detroit-native Grant Hartwig replaced Mets relief pitcher Bubby Rosman and pitched a 1-2-3 inning to set down the Mud Hens, 2-0.
NOTABLES:
Zach Logue: 0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO
Andrew Magno:0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO
Miguel Del Pozo:0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 28, 2023
- Parrish Dazzles but Sounds Walk Off on Chasers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens Fall to Mets Despite Strong Pitching - Toledo Mud Hens
- Syracuse Pitching Stars Again as Mets Win Third Straight in Toledo, 2-0 - Syracuse Mets
- Tides Split Doubleheader At Charlotte - Norfolk Tides
- Sounds Storm Back from Early Deficit to Walk off Omaha - Nashville Sounds
- Indians Homers' Not Enough in Loss to Clippers - Indianapolis Indians
- Simon Muzziotti's Big Game Helps IronPigs Thump Jumbo Shrimp - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Buffalo Bats Erupt, Sending Stripers to 9-2 Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Abreu & Hernandez Go Back-to-Back, WooSox Beat SWB 5-4 - Worcester Red Sox
- Early Deficit Sinks Jumbo Shrimp - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Big Inning Powers Bisons Past Gwinnett on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Fall to Red Sox - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Hold On, Down Saints 2-1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Woods Richardson Carries No-Hitter into Sixth, But Saints Lose 2-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Syracuse Mets Roster Move - April 28, 2023 - Syracuse Mets
- Game Information: Columbus Clippers (11-13) vs. Indianapolis Indians (9-15) - Indianapolis Indians
- April 28 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Redbirds Announce Promotions for May 2-7 Homestand - Memphis Redbirds
- Three Roster Moves Announced Friday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - April 28, 2023 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Anderson & Alberto Begin Rehab with Knights - Charlotte Knights
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 28 vs. St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Eaton, Cox Carry Omaha to Win - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens, ProMedica Team up for Kids Takeover Weekend - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.