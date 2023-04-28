Mud Hens Fall to Mets Despite Strong Pitching

April 28, 2023 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







TOLEDO, Ohio -- Despite a solid outing from its pitching staff, the Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Syracuse Mets, 2-0, on Friday night at Fifth Third Field.

Zach Logue started his fourth game of the season for Toledo, while Dennis Santana started on the mound for Syracuse.

The Mets got their offense early, scoring off an RBI single by Mark Vientos in the top of the first inning following a leadoff walk and double. DJ Stewart grounded into a double play that scored another run for Syracuse, establishing an early 2-0 lead for the Mets.

David Griffin replaced Santana in the second inning. The Mud Hens were held without a hit by both Santana and Griffin until Brendon Davis hit a single into right center field in the bottom of the third inning, but he was left on base after a strikeout by Parker Meadows and a groundout by John Valente.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Jonathan Davis hit a single into right field in the bottom of the fifth but was left on base as well.

Andrew Magno replaced Logue in the top of the sixth and recorded three strikeouts while not allowing a run in the sixth and seventh innings. However, in the eighth inning, Magno was replaced by Miguel Del Pozo after he gave up a single to Jonathan Arauz and Jaylin Davis reached on an error. Del Pozo posted three strikeouts to keep the Mud Hens deficit at two runs.

The Mud Hens were still held scoreless into the bottom of the ninth, when Detroit-native Grant Hartwig replaced Mets relief pitcher Bubby Rosman and pitched a 1-2-3 inning to set down the Mud Hens, 2-0.

NOTABLES:

Zach Logue: 0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO

Andrew Magno:0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

Miguel Del Pozo:0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.