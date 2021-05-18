Parker Gahagen Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week in Back-To-Back Weeks

May 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







PRINCETON, N.J. - Parker Gahagen of the Utah Grizzlies is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for May 10-16. It is the second week in a row, and third time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.

Gahagen went 2-0-0 with a 1.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of .950 in two appearances at Tulsa last week.

The 27-year-old made 29 saves in a 2-1 win on Saturday and stopped 47 shots in a 6-3 victory on Sunday.

A native of Buffalo, New York, Gahagen has appeared in 10 games with the Grizzlies this season going 6-1-1 with one shutout, a 1.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .937. He has also seen action in three games with Colorado of the American Hockey League where he is 2-0-0 with a 2.09 goals-against average and a save percentage of .939.

Gahagen is 16-5-3 in 23 career ECHL appearances with Utah and Newfoundland with three shutouts, a 1.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .938.

Prior to turning pro, Gahagen saw action in 110 career games at Army where he went 41-49-16 with 10 shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.

The series with Allen begins on May 19 with a Bud Light College Night with $8 student tickets. May 21-23 is Heroes Weekend at Maverik Center. There is a free Salt Lake County Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic at Maverik Center on Sunday, May 23 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Those who receive a free vaccine that afternoon will also receive a complimentary ticket to one of the Grizzlies remaining home games, including that day's game. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

