Americans Dominate Mavericks 7-2

Allen,Texas - The AllenAmericans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), won the final game, of a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks on Monday night, by a score of 7-2, in front of an announced crowd of 1,815 fans at the Allen Event Center.

Allen's first period goals came from Steven Owre (3), Les Lancaster (21,22), and Samuel Laberge (15). The Americans added another in the second period with the first professional goal for Dominic Cormier (1). Cormier had a goal and an assist on the night.

Allen added another in the third period as Les Lancaster (23) completed the hat trick with his third goal of the game. His first professional hat trick. The Americans ended their two-game losing streak despite being outshot 32 to 29.

The Americans face the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gates of Allen Station 3 Stars:

1.ALN - L. Lancaster

2.ALN - S. Laberge

3.ALN - D. Cormier

