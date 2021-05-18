Fuel Receive Two from the AHL

May 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that goaltender Billy Christopoulos has returned to the Fuel following his loan to the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans. Additionally, defenseman Dmitri Osipov has been assigned to the Fuel by the Rockford IceHogs.

Christopoulos, 26, re-joins the Fuel after appearing in five games for the Rochester Americans, earning a 6.03 goals-against average and .815 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 192-pound goaltender has appeared in 11 games for the Fuel this season, registering a 2.13 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

Osipov, 24, has played five games for the Fuel this season, registering four penalty minutes. The native of Moscow, Russia skated in 22 games with the IceHogs during the 2020-21 season tallying two goals, four assists and 34 penalty minutes.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.