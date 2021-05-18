Grizzlies Sign Mason Mannek

May 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Mason Mannek, who was born and raised in Herriman, Utah. He will wear number 28 for the Grizzlies.

Mannek played with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks from 2018-2021. In 4 seasons with Portland, Mannek scored 43 goals and 51 assists. This season with Portland he had 10 goals and 7 assists in 24 games. Mason had a +27 rating in 4 seasons in the WHL.

Mannek is the 3rd current Grizzlies player who was born and raised in Utah, joining forward Jared Pike, who was born in Sandy, Utah and goaltender Garrett Metcalf, who was born in Salt lake City. Mannek was born on April 10, 2000 and he becomes only the 3rd player in Grizzlies history who was born in this century, joining a list that includes Hunter Skinner and Wyatt McLeod.

The Grizzlies are at home for 7 of their last 10 games in the 2020-21 regular season. Utah is on a 7 game winning streak and hosts the Allen Americans on May 19, 21-23. It's Heroes Weekend on May 21-23 where the Grizzlies are honoring local frontline heroes. For more information and tickets go to utahgrizzlies.com or call (801) 988-8000.

There is a free Salt Lake County Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic at Maverik Center on Sunday, May 23 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Those who receive a free vaccine that afternoon will also receive a complimentary ticket to one of the Grizzlies remaining home games, including that day's game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.