Spencer scores for Orlando in 2-1 loss at Jacksonville
May 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Matthew Spencer scored the lone goal for his team as the Orlando Solar Bears (31-24-5-1) dropped a 2-1 decision to the Jacksonville Icemen (31-24-3-3) on Tuesday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
First Period
Jacksonville goal: Nick Saracino (17) at 10:20.
Orlando goal: Matthew Spencer (6) at 17:35. Assisted by Anthony Repaci and Joe Garreffa.
Shots: ORL 11, JAX 12
Second Period
Shots: ORL 7, JAX 10
Third Period
Jacksonville goal: Brandon Gignac (8) at 6:17. Assisted by Michael Kim.
Shots: ORL 7, JAX 6
Goaltending:
ORL: Clint Windsor, 26-for-28
JAX: Charles Williams, 24-for-25
THREE STARS:
1) Brandon Gignac - JAX
2) Charles Williams - JAX
3) Nick Saracino - JAX
NOTABLES:
Jacksonville's victory moved the Icemen into a tie with the Solar Bears in points percentage (.557); the Solar Bears maintain their hold on fourth place in the Eastern Conference due to the tiebreaker of 23 wins in regulation against 20
Orlando is 0-20-3-1 when scoring fewer than three goals
No penalties were called in the game; it was the 12th penalty-free match in ECHL history and the second in team history for Orlando (Last: Orlando at Florida, Jan. 22, 2016)
The game was Drake Berehowsky's 400th career game as Solar Bears head coach - he is 191-166-43 with Orlando
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host Dance Night against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 18, 2021
- Icemen Gain Ground in Standings with 2-1 Win over Orlando - Jacksonville IceMen
- Spencer scores for Orlando in 2-1 loss at Jacksonville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Naples Native Solow Signs with Everblades - Florida Everblades
- Iowa ECHL Announces Inaugural Season Schedule - Coralville
- Stewart Loaned to Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Sign Mason Mannek - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - May 18 - ECHL
- Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fuel Receive Two from the AHL - Indy Fuel
- Saturday, May 22 Is Alzheimer's Awareness Night at BOK Center - Tulsa Oilers
- Swamp Rabbits Regain Shawn Cameron from Utica - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Parker Gahagen Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week in Back-To-Back Weeks - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, May 18, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Boka Loaned to Ontario - Fort Wayne Komets
- Matthew Weis Named ECHL Player of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Weis Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Americans Dominate Mavericks 7-2 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Spencer scores for Orlando in 2-1 loss at Jacksonville
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Late rally by Solar Bears falls short in 3-2 loss to Everblades
- Langan, Luchuk lead Solar Bears to record-matching night against Everblades
- Kryštof Hrabík Recalled to San Jose Barracuda