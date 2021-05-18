Spencer scores for Orlando in 2-1 loss at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Matthew Spencer scored the lone goal for his team as the Orlando Solar Bears (31-24-5-1) dropped a 2-1 decision to the Jacksonville Icemen (31-24-3-3) on Tuesday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

First Period

Jacksonville goal: Nick Saracino (17) at 10:20.

Orlando goal: Matthew Spencer (6) at 17:35. Assisted by Anthony Repaci and Joe Garreffa.

Shots: ORL 11, JAX 12

Second Period

Shots: ORL 7, JAX 10

Third Period

Jacksonville goal: Brandon Gignac (8) at 6:17. Assisted by Michael Kim.

Shots: ORL 7, JAX 6

Goaltending:

ORL: Clint Windsor, 26-for-28

JAX: Charles Williams, 24-for-25

THREE STARS:

1) Brandon Gignac - JAX

2) Charles Williams - JAX

3) Nick Saracino - JAX

NOTABLES:

Jacksonville's victory moved the Icemen into a tie with the Solar Bears in points percentage (.557); the Solar Bears maintain their hold on fourth place in the Eastern Conference due to the tiebreaker of 23 wins in regulation against 20

Orlando is 0-20-3-1 when scoring fewer than three goals

No penalties were called in the game; it was the 12th penalty-free match in ECHL history and the second in team history for Orlando (Last: Orlando at Florida, Jan. 22, 2016)

The game was Drake Berehowsky's 400th career game as Solar Bears head coach - he is 191-166-43 with Orlando

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host Dance Night against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m.

