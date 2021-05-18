Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, May 18, 2021

Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

May 18, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Today's Game: With 11 games remaining for the Icemen, tonight's game with Orlando weighs with more significance, as Orlando is one of the team's the Icemen are in contention with in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Tonight's game is the first of four head-to-head meetings remaining between the two teams. The Icemen (0.550) looking to gain ground on Orlando (0.567), while the Solar Bears will try to utilize these games to pull away and leave Jacksonville in the dust. All four of the remaining match-ups between the two will be played in Jacksonville.

Series History: The Icemen are 5-3-2-1 against Orlando this season, but Orlando over all has claimed six of the 11 games played this season. Orlando leads the All-Time series 31-8-3-0

About the Icemen: Forward Christopher Brown was the runner-up for the ECHL Player of the Week honor, having collected six goals in his last six games....Mike Szmatula leads the Icemen in scoring against Orlando with 11 points (4g, 7a).....Jacksonville is ranked third on the power play at home at 20.0 percent (23-for-115).

About the Solar Bears: Forward Aaron Luchuk was recently named the ECHL Player of the Month for April and is ranked second in the league in scoring with 64 points....Goaltender Clint Windsor is second in the ECHL with 19 wins on the season....Defenseman Mark Auk has collected 40 points on the season which is good for fourth best among league defensemen.

Next Home Game

Wednesday, May 19 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m. - Fans can enjoy $2 Beer & Wine throughout the night!

