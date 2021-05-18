Naples Native Solow Signs with Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Tuesday that rookie forward Zach Solow from Naples, Florida has agreed to terms for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Solow, 22, joins the Everblades after finishing his collegiate career in Hockey East with the Northeastern University Howlin' Huskies, where he served as team captain this season in his senior year. Solow tallied 11 goals and 13 assists for a total of 24 points in just 21 games this season with Northeastern and was named to the Hockey East Second All-Star Team. Solow averaged better than a point per game with the Howlin Huskies over his four years in Boston, won three Bean Pot Tournaments, and finished with 104 total college points (44g-60a).

On April 17, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward signed with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League and proceeded to join the AHL's Chicago Wolves on an Amateur Try-Out (ATO) agreement. Solow posted two goals and three assists in 13 games with the Wolves, including his first professional goal on April 24.

Solow grew up skating and playing his youth hockey at Hertz Arena. He will become the fourth-ever Southwest Florida native to play for the Everblades joining Bobby Preece (Bonita Springs), Logan Roe (Fort Myers) and Matt Harrington (North Port).

As a 15-year-old, Solow moved away to the Midwest to play with the St. Louis Jr. Blues, one of the top AAA programs in the country. From there, Solow began his junior career with the Janesville Jets of the North American Hockey League.

After two seasons with Janesville, Solow skated two seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, where he was named the USA Hockey Junior Player of the Year in 2017.

