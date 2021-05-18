Utah's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
May 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Parker Gahagen of the Utah Grizzlies is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for May 10-16. It is the second week in a row, and third time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.
Gahagen went 2-0-0 with a 1.89 goals-against average and a save percentage of .950 in two appearances at Tulsa last week.
The 27-year-old made 29 saves in a 2-1 win on Saturday and stopped 47 shots in a 6-3 victory on Sunday.
A native of Buffalo, New York, Gahagen has appeared in 10 games with the Grizzlies this season going 6-1-1 with one shutout, a 1.95 goals-against average and a save percentage of .937. He has also seen action in three games with Colorado of the American Hockey League where he is 2-0-0 with a 2.09 goals-against average and a save percentage of .939.
Gahagen is 16-5-3 in 23 career ECHL appearances with Utah and Newfoundland with three shutouts, a 1.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .938.
Prior to turning pro, Gahagen saw action in 110 career games at Army where he went 41-49-16 with 10 shutouts, a 2.40 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926.
Runner Up: Alex Dubeau, South Carolina (3-1-0, 2.48 GAA, .915 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Dylan Ferguson (Fort Wayne), Charles Williams (Jacksonville) and Matt Ginn (Kansas City).
