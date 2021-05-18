Boka Loaned to Ontario
May 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced Monday that defenseman Nick Boka has been loaned to Ontario of the AHL.
Boka, 23, has played 36 games with the Komets this season racking up 82 penalty minutes. The 6'1 defenseman also has three goals and 12 assists this season.
The Komets host Wichita this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
