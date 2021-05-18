Saturday, May 22 Is Alzheimer's Awareness Night at BOK Center

May 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced its full schedule for the 2021-22 season on Tuesday.

The 2021-22 season marks Tulsa's eighth campaign in the ECHL, the Premier 'AA' Hockey League, and the second season as the ECHL affiliate for the Anaheim Ducks.

Tulsa's oldest professional sports team opens the 2021-22 season on the road at Rapid City on Friday, Oct. 22. The Oilers' home opener is on Friday, Oct. 29 against long-standing rivals the Allen Americans.

The Oilers will see two new opponents at home, squaring off against the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday, Dec. 19 and battling the Newfoundland Growlers on Sunday, Jan. 23. The two opponents are the only Eastern Conference foes on the 2021-22 slate.

The Oilers also see one of the league's two new franchises, playing Iowa at Xtream Arena & GreenState Family Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Feb. 16 .

Tulsa plays four Central Division opponents - the Cincinnati Cyclones, Fort Wayne Komets, Kalamazoo Wings and Toledo Walleye. Toledo is the only Central Division team playing at the BOK Center this season, trekking to Green Country for games on Saturday, March 19, Sunday, March 20 and Monday, March 21. The three-in-three marks the first time Toledo visits the BOK Center during the regular season, and the first time since the 2018-19 Western Conference Finals that Tulsa sees the Walleye.

In total, the Oilers play 31 of 36 home games on a weekend, including 11 Friday, 10 Saturday and 10 Sunday games. Four of the team's five weekday home games come on Thursday. The remaining weekday game is the Monday battle with Toledo.

