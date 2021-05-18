Matthew Weis Named ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - South Carolina Stingrays forward Matthew Weis has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for May 10-16. It is the second time in his career that he has received the league's weekly honor, previously earning it on Feb. 18, 2020.

Weis scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in four games last week.

The 25-year-old had an assist in a 3-1 win against Indy on Tuesday, picked up three assists in a 5-4 victory over the Fuel on Wednesday, notched a goal in a 3-2 loss at Jacksonville on Friday and tallied a pair of goals in a 4-2 win against the Icemen on Saturday.

Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Weis has 23 points (8g, 15a) in 30 games with the Stingrays this season while also suiting up in two games for the Bears.

A native of Freehold, New Jersey, Weis has totaled 71 points (21g, 50a) in 75 career ECHL games with South Carolina and Fort Wayne and 11 points (3g, 8a) in 68 career AHL games with Hershey and Chicago.

Prior to turning pro, Weis recorded 122 points (40g, 82a) in 136 career games at Ohio State University and 112 points (42g, 70a) in 141 career games with Green Bay of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Weis, a case of pucks will be donated to the Charleston Youth Hockey Association by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Stingrays return to action this week when they travel to Orlando for a 3-in-3 series against the Solar Bears beginning Friday night at 7 p.m.

