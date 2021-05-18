Stewart Loaned to Bakersfield

WICHITA, Kan. (May 18) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that rookie defenseman Dean Stewart has been loaned to the Condors.

Stewart, 22, is having a terrific first season as a pro. The Portage la Prairie, Manitoba native leads all rookies in assists with 29, fifth in rookie scoring and scoring by a defenseman with 35 points.

Prior to turning pro, he played a four-year career at the University of Omaha. Stewart was named captain during his senior campaign. He collected 45 points (7g, 38a) in 130 career games for the Mavericks. Stewart was named the team's MVP, Most Outstanding Defenseman and won the Biggest Heart award last year.

Wichita heads to Fort Wayne on Friday night to face the Komets for the first time this season starting at 7 p.m. CST.

