ECHL Transactions - May 18
May 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 18, 2021:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Rapid City:
Kameron Kielly, F from Indy
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Josh Maser, F recalled by Iowa
Florida:
Add Zach Solow, F signed contract, added to active roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Brandon Hawkins, F returned from loan to Rochester
Greenville:
Add Shawn Cameron, F assigned from Utica
Delete Jake Massie, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Billy Christopoulos, G returned from loan to Rochester
Add Dmitri Osipov, D assigned by Rockford
Delete Dan Bakala, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/13)
Jacksonville:
Add Nick Saracino, F activated from reserve
Add Abbott Girduckis, F activated from reserve
Delete Travis Howe, F placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Cederholm, D placed on reserve
Delete Croix Evingson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/9)
Utah:
Add Mason Mannek, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mason Mannek, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Delete Dean Stewart, D loaned to Bakersfield
Delete Charlie Combs, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/7)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 18, 2021
- Iowa ECHL Announces Inaugural Season Schedule - Coralville
- Stewart Loaned to Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Sign Mason Mannek - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - May 18 - ECHL
- Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fuel Receive Two from the AHL - Indy Fuel
- Saturday, May 22 Is Alzheimer's Awareness Night at BOK Center - Tulsa Oilers
- Swamp Rabbits Regain Shawn Cameron from Utica - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Parker Gahagen Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week in Back-To-Back Weeks - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah's Gahagen Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, May 18, 2021 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Boka Loaned to Ontario - Fort Wayne Komets
- Matthew Weis Named ECHL Player of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Weis Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Americans Dominate Mavericks 7-2 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.