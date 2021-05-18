ECHL Transactions - May 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 18, 2021:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Rapid City:

Kameron Kielly, F from Indy

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Josh Maser, F recalled by Iowa

Florida:

Add Zach Solow, F signed contract, added to active roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Brandon Hawkins, F returned from loan to Rochester

Greenville:

Add Shawn Cameron, F assigned from Utica

Delete Jake Massie, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Billy Christopoulos, G returned from loan to Rochester

Add Dmitri Osipov, D assigned by Rockford

Delete Dan Bakala, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/13)

Jacksonville:

Add Nick Saracino, F activated from reserve

Add Abbott Girduckis, F activated from reserve

Delete Travis Howe, F placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Cederholm, D placed on reserve

Delete Croix Evingson, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/9)

Utah:

Add Mason Mannek, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mason Mannek, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Delete Dean Stewart, D loaned to Bakersfield

Delete Charlie Combs, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/7)

