Rabbits Weekly

Last weekend, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits swept a two-game road set against the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena. In their season-long, seven-game road trip, the Rabbits are 5-1-0-0 with one contest remaining. After falling behind in the third period on Saturday, Greenville rallied with goals from Ben Finkelstein and Alec Rauhauser to salvage a 2-1 victory. One day later, six different Rabbits scored to double Wheeling, 6-3. Beginning tomorrow, the Swamp Rabbits will play four games in five nights. Following Greenville's final visit to Jacksonville in 2020-21 on Wednesday, the Bits will host Wheeling at Bon Secours Wellness Arena from May 21-23.

PLAY OF THE WEEK

On Saturday night, Alec Rauhauser snapped a 1-1 deadlock with the eventual game-winning goal late in the 3rd period.

TEAM NEWS

REINFORCEMENTS ARRIVE

Prior to this week's slate of games, goaltender Ryan Bednard has been reassigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch. In two starts with Syracuse, Bednard posted a 1-1-0 record accompanied by a 2.61 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. Bednard won his first AHL game of the season on May 2 after denying 36 of 38 shots against the Utica Comets.

The Macomb Township, Michigan native currently sits first among ECHL goaltenders in shutouts (4), second in wins (19) and third in goals-against average (2.46). In his sophomore professional season, Bednard possesses a 19-6-7 record with the Swamp Rabbits.

Additionally, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits have regained rookie forward, Shawn Cameron, on loan from the Utica Comets. Cameron made his AHL debut on April 9 and dressed in 11 games for the Comets. The Sherbrooke, Quebec native totaled seven points (three goals, four assists) in 13 tilts with Greenville earlier in 2020-21.

Cameron, 25, scored his first AHL goal on April 19 against the Syracuse Crunch. With Greenville, Cameron debuted on January 15 at South Carolina before notching his first pro goal on February 11 versus Orlando.

CAREER-NIGHT FOR DiCHIARA

Swamp Rabbits forward Frank DiChiara recorded a career-best four points (one goal, three assists) in Sunday's 6-3 win at Wheeling. Since acquired from the Allen Americans on April 12, DiChiara has posted nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 15 games with Greenville. The Ronkonkoma, New York native's goal on Sunday marked the 50th of his ECHL/pro career.

