Swamp Rabbits Regain Shawn Cameron from Utica

May 18, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have regained rookie forward, Shawn Cameron, on loan from the Utica Comets. Cameron made his AHL debut on April 9 and dressed in 11 games for the Comets. The Sherbrooke, Quebec native totaled seven points (three goals, four assists) in 13 tilts with Greenville earlier in 2020-21.

Cameron, 25, scored his first AHL goal on April 19 against the Syracuse Crunch. With Greenville, Cameron debuted on January 15 at South Carolina before notching his first pro goal on February 11 versus Orlando.

The rookie turned pro after playing his last four seasons at Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T). From 2016-2020, the 5-foot-11, 194 pound frame registered 71 points (35 goals, 36 assists) in 140 games.

Prior to college, Cameron led the CCHL in goals (40), points (91), and earned league Most Valuable Player and First All-Star Team during the 2015-16 campaign with the Cumberland Grads.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits conclude their season-long, seven-game road swing on Wednesday, May 19 at Jacksonville. Puck drop at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m.

