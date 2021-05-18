Iowa ECHL Announces Inaugural Season Schedule

CORALVILLE, IOWA â The 'Iowa ECHL Hockey Club' is proud to announce its schedule for the club's inaugural season in the league in 2021-22.

Playing out of the brand-new Xtream Arena in downtown Coralville, the club's inaugural season will see a total of 72 games, including 36 at home and 36 on the road.

The 'Iowa ECHL Club' will face 12 different opponents and will visit nine different cities in its inaugural season, which all kicks off at home at Xtream Arena on Friday, October 22, 2021 against the ECHL affiliate of the Calgary Flames, the Kansas City Mavericks.

"We are excited to have a schedule in place as we continue to build to our home opener on October 22 against one of our closest rivals the Kansas City Mavericks," President Brian McKenna said. "Fans will see a number of exciting opponents that will help to provide an entertaining experience at Xtream Arena. We are also looking forward to announcing our team name and logo in the very near future."

There will be no shortage of possible rivals for the club this season. Of our 12 opponents, the team will face seven of them a minimum of seven times each.

Ten different teams will skate on Coralville ice this season against our club. The Cincinnati Cyclones, Indy Fuel and Kalamazoo Wings will each play five games in Coralville, followed closely by the Mavericks, Toledo Walleye, Fort Wayne Komets at four games each and three games against the Wheeling Nailers, Rapid City Rush and Allen Americans.

The home schedule features 23 weekend dates, including 12 contests on Fridays, another nine on Saturdays and two Sunday matinees. All home games are scheduled for 7:00PM, with the exception of the two Sunday games, which will begin at 3:00PM.

If weekday hockey is more your thing, there are 13 weekday games to circle on your calendar. Call your workplace and ask for Wednesday nights off now, as there are 12 home games scheduled for Wednesday nights.

The schedule is well-balanced, meaning the road trips will not be too long and fans will never have to wait too long to see their club back on home ice.

The longest road trips of the season are five games each. The first lengthy trek takes place from December 31 to January 9 with stops in Fort Wayne, Indy and Rapid City, while the second five-gamer spans from January 15 to January 23, however that does include the league-mandated all-star break, a three-day pause on January 18, 19 and 20.

The club's season will come to an end with a road game in Texas against the Allen Americans on April 16.

