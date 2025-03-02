Panthers Recall Chris Driedger
March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers announced today that they have recalled Chris Driedger from Charlotte.
Driedger, 30, is 10-6-4 this season for Charlotte with a 2.97 goals-against average and an .878 save percentage. A veteran of over 200 AHL games, Driedger - who was a third-round pick by Ottawa in 2012 - has also appeared in 67 NHL games over his career.
The transaction comes after the Panthers dealt goalie Spencer Knight to Chicago last night as part of the trade to acquire Seth Jones. Knight appeared in 58 games for Charlotte over parts of three seasons.
The Checkers are entering a busy stretch of schedule, kicking off a four-game week with a pair of tilts against Springfield on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Coliseum.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2025
- Panthers Recall Chris Driedger - Charlotte Checkers
- Phantoms Recall Boulton, Bernard, Miller - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Phantoms at Bears, Game #56 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wranglers Fall 8-4 to Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Conclude Three-In-Three Weekend vs. Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Gulls Fall in Shootout to Condors - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Turn Off Knights, 4-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Silver Knights Drop First of Series, 4-1, to San Jose - Henderson Silver Knights
- Eagles Blank Reign, 4-0 - Ontario Reign
- Tough Second Sinks Sens in Laval, 4-1 - Belleville Senators
- Roadrunners Extend Point Streak in 3-2 OT Loss to Rockford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Caggiula Paces Condors in 5-4 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Miner Authors Second Consecutive Shutout in 4-0 Blanking of Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Sanford's OT Heroics Finishes Tucson, Hogs Win 3-2 - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.