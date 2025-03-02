Panthers Recall Chris Driedger

March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers announced today that they have recalled Chris Driedger from Charlotte.

Driedger, 30, is 10-6-4 this season for Charlotte with a 2.97 goals-against average and an .878 save percentage. A veteran of over 200 AHL games, Driedger - who was a third-round pick by Ottawa in 2012 - has also appeared in 67 NHL games over his career.

The transaction comes after the Panthers dealt goalie Spencer Knight to Chicago last night as part of the trade to acquire Seth Jones. Knight appeared in 58 games for Charlotte over parts of three seasons.

The Checkers are entering a busy stretch of schedule, kicking off a four-game week with a pair of tilts against Springfield on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.