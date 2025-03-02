P-Bruins Rally in Final Frame to Beat Wolf Pack

March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins scored four unanswered goals in the final frame to defeat the Hartford Wolf Pack 5-2 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Vinni Lettieri netted the game-tying goal and added two assists. Max Jones tallied a goal and an assist, while Patrick Brown posted two assists. Fabian Lysell netted the game-winning goal with less than seven minutes to play.

How It Happened

While on the power play, Brown fed Jones the puck in the slot, where he snapped a shot inside the right post, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 15:57 remaining in the first period. Lettieri received a secondary assist.

Jake Leschyshyn received a pass cutting down the slot and chipped a shot under the pads of the goaltender, tying the game at 1-1 just 51 seconds later.

Nathan Sucese slapped a rebound from the bottom of the left circle into the back of the net, giving the Wolf Pack a 2-1 lead with 6:21 to play in the first frame.

With 8:34 remaining in the third period, Lettieri scooped up a turnover in the slot and backhanded a shot past the blocker of the goaltender, tying the game at 2-2. Brett Harrison was credited with an assist.

Jones slipped a pass to Lysell at the bottom of the right circle, where his centering feed went off the defender's legs and into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 6:33 to play in the third frame.

Riley Tufte scored on the empty net to make it 4-2 with 1:23 left in the third period. Brown and Tyler Pitlick received the assists

Oliver Wahlstrom found the empty net with four seconds remaining. Lettieri and Michael Callahan were credited with the assists.

Stats

Brown notched his sixth straight multi-point game and extended his point streak to nine games with 16 total points in that span.

Lettieri has points in six straight games with 11 total in that span.

Wahlstrom has goals in his first two games with Providence.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 18 of 20 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 41 shots.

The power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 0-for-0.

The Providence Bruins improve to 31-17-4-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Toronto Marlies on Friday, March 7 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

