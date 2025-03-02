Barracuda Turn Off Knights, 4-1

March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, Ca. - In front of a sold-out Tech CU for Renaissance Night, the San Jose Barracuda (26-20-2-3) rolled past the red-hot Henderson Silver Knights (22-29-2-0), 4-1. In the victory, Thomas Bordeleau (1+1=2), Andrew Poturalski (1+1=2), and Donavan Houle (0+2=2) all finished with multiple points.

A physical first period saw a pair of fights in the opening 11 minutes. First Jimmy Schuldt came down the wall and smoked Cal Burke before dropping the gloves with Mason Morelli. Then, Riley McKay hit Braden Hache with an elbow to the head and Hache went right after him, leading to both players dropping the gloves. Despite outshooting the Knights 18-5, it wasn't until 15:01 that the Barracuda opened the scoring. Lucas Carlsson held the point and got the puck to Bordeleau, who then slid a backhander to Poturalski (22) who ripped it in five-hole.

In the second, the Barracuda would go on four power plays, including a five-on-three for over a minute and a half, but would come up empty. Despite the lack of power-play production by the league's top unit, the Barracuda would add to their lead at 18:03 as Rem Pitlick (1) raced past the Henderson defense and beat Carl Lindbom with a backhand-to-forehand move on a breakaway for his first in a Cuda sweater. 29 seconds later, Pavol Regenda (7) snuck a shot under Lindbom's left arm to give the Barracuda a 3-0 lead.

Despite leading 3-0, the Barracuda continued to carry the game, and at 2:20 of the third, Bordeleau (13) went upstairs from in tight after a silky passing sequence with Houle. Later in the frame, at 8:14, the Knights got on the board with a Kai Uchacz (11) goal, but it was too late. Gabe Carriere made 26 saves, including 15 in the third to pick up his fifth win of the year.

The Barracuda and Silver Knights close out their eight-game season series on Sunday at 3 p.m. for Kids Takeover Day. For tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.