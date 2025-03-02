Wolves Blanked by Stars 4-0
March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a two-game set in the Lone Star State by falling to the Texas Stars 4-0 on Sunday in Cedar Park, Texas.
In the third contest of a four-game road trip, the Wolves were unable to solve Stars goaltender Remi Poirier, who made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season. Chicago fell for the third game in a row and is now 0-2-1-0 on the trip.
Curtis McKenzie's goal midway through the opening period staked the Stars to a lead and a tally by Cameron Hughes extended the Texas lead to two goals after two periods.
It was more of the same in the third as the Stars put the game away on scores by Justin Hryckowian and Antonio Stranges, each assisted by Hughes, who finished with three points.
Dustin Tokarski (34 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Poirier earned the win for the Stars.
Chicago dropped to 27-22-3-0 on the season while Texas improved to 31-17-3-0.
Up next: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals Friday night at 7 p.m.
