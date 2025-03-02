Wolf Pack Conclude Three-In-Three Weekend vs. Bruins

March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude their fourth and final three-in-three weekend of the season this afternoon with a visit to Rhode Island to take on the Providence Bruins.

The puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the eighth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Bruins this season. It is the fourth of five visits for the Wolf Pack to Rhode Island. The sides next meet on Mar. 29 in Providence, then conclude the season series on Apr. 11 in Hartford.

The Bruins hold a slight edge in the head-to-head series, posting a record of 4-3-0-0 through seven meetings. The Wolf Pack are 3-4-0-0.

The Wolf Pack got the last laugh in the most recent meeting, a wild 6-5 affair at the XL Center on Feb. 22.

The sides combined for six goals in the opening frame, heading to the intermission tied 3-3. Patrick Brown opened the scoring at 4:07, burying a pass from Tyler Pitlick on a three-on-one. Zac Jones tied the game at 5:04, beating Brandon Bussi with a shot from the left-wing side.

Nathan Sucese then gave the Wolf Pack the lead at 8:40, potting a shorthanded goal. Vinni Lettieri responded with a one-timer from the left-wing circle on the power play at 15:56, then Brown buried his second of the period from the right-wing circle at 18:21 to make it 3-2. Chad Ruhwedel's goal from the right-wing point at 19:57 tied the game 3-3, ending a wild stanza.

Jaroslav Chmelaø scored the only goal of the second period, tapping home a backdoor feed from Brennan Othmann at 16:43 to make it 4-3 Wolf Pack. Dylan Roobroeck then extended the lead to 5-3 just 1:45 into the third period, beating Bussi from the slot for his ninth goal of the season.

Two quick goals from the Bruins tied the tilt 5-5, however. Trevor Kuntar struck at 10:06 from the left-wing circle, making it 5-4. Lettieri then struck again from the left-wing circle at 14:02, tying the game.

Chmelaø would set up Sucese for the game-winning goal at 17:17. The rookie drove down the right-wing side, cutback, and hit Sucese in the slot. There, the veteran snapped home his second goal of the game and the eventual game-winning tally.

The Wolf Pack are 1-2-0-0 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion this season. Their lone victory was a 4-2 triumph on Dec. 21.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack extended their point streak to three games on Saturday night but fell 3-2 in the shootout to the Utica Comets at the XL Center.

Brandon Scanlin opened the scoring 12:01 into the hockey game, firing a shot from the left-wing point that beat the blocker of Jeremy Brodeur. The goal was the defenseman's sixth of the season.

Santeri Hatakka was credited with his first goal of the season at 17:58 of the second period. During a delayed penalty call against the Comets, the Wolf Pack worked six-on-five in the offensive zone. A pass back to the point got by two players and drifted all the way down the ice, finding its way into the empty net to tie the game 1-1.

Sucese restored the lead at 9:08 of the third period, tipping home an Alex Belzile shot from the left-wing side. Just 2:59 later, however, Nathan Légaré drove down the left-wing side and beat Dylan Garand to tie the game 2-2 and force overtime.

Each team had three shots in overtime, but both Garand and Brodeur stood strong.

In the shootout, Belzile would open the scoring in the top half of the first round but was quickly countered by Max Willman in the bottom of the round. Topias Vilen then struck in the bottom half of the second round, while Blake Hillman was denied by Brodeur in the third round to give the Comets the victory.

Anton Blidh leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 17, while Belzile's 48 points (15 g, 33 a) lead the team in that category.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins suffered a 4-3 shootout defeat at the hands of the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday night.

Oliver Wahlstrom and Riley Tufte scored in a span of 1:58 late in the first period, giving the Bruins a quick 2-0 lead by the 19:02 mark. 45 seconds later, at 19:47, Dalibor Dvorsky struck for the Thunderbirds to make it a 2-1 game heading to the intermission.

Matthew Peca potted a power play goal 2:07 into the second period, tying the game 2-2. The goal was the captain's 23 rd of the campaign.

Tufte's second strike of the night put the Bruins ahead 3-2 just 22 seconds into the third period. The Thunderbirds pushed from there, however, controlling the rest of regulation. Corey Andonovski's first goal with Springfield would tie the game at 16:52, forcing overtime.

The Thunderbirds dominated the extra session, outshooting the Bruins 5-1. Michael DiPietro made five saves, however, forcing a shootout. In the shootout, Nikita Alexandrov would strike in the fourth round, while Tufte was denied to give the Thunderbirds the extra point.

Lettieri leads the Bruins in both goals with 19 and points with 45 (19 g, 26 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 3:50 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Wednesday, Mar. 5, when the Bridgeport Islanders come to town for the latest installment of the 'Battle of Connecticut'!

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

