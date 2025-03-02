Stars Move into First Place with Shutout Victory

March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, shut out the Chicago Wolves 4-0 on Sunday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Stars goaltender Remi Poirier was flawless, stopping all 29 shots he faced.

Curtis McKenzie opened the scoring for the Stars right before the halfway mark of the first period. He picked up a bouncing puck in front of the Chicago net, following a shot from Kyle Looft at the left point and a rebound from Matej Blümel at the net front. McKenzie then elevated a backhand shot over the left pad of a scrambling Dustin Tokarski.

Just over a minute past the halfway point of the contest, Cameron Hughes extended Texas' lead to two. On a rush down the left wing, Hughes skated toward the slot, evading a sliding Chicago defenseman. He then stickhandled from his forehand to his backhand before slipping it around and over Tokarski. The goal marked Hughes' 20th of the season, achieving the milestone for the second consecutive year, the first time in his career.

Early in the third period, Justin Hryckowian added to the Stars' lead with a power-play goal. Hryckowian attempted a pass from in front of the net, but the puck was blocked by a Chicago player's skate and deflected right back to him. He quickly tucked it between the legs of a sliding Tokarski. Antonio Stranges then added a fourth tally to Texas' total after Hughes found him skating toward the net from the right circle. Hughes made a no-look pass from behind the net, and Stranges one-timed the puck into the far side of the goal.

Poirier earned the shutout victory for the Stars, while Tokarski stopped 34 of the 38 shots he faced in the loss for the Wolves.

The Stars will now hit the road for three interdivision games following a 4-2-0-0 record during their six-game homestand. The road trip begins in Milwaukee against the Admirals on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. from the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

