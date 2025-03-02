Phantoms Recall Boulton, Bernard, Miller
March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled defenseman Xavier Bernard and forwards Sawyer Boulton and Matt Miller from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Bernard, 24, is a 6'5 ¬Â³ blueliner with a lefty shot from Mercier, Que. He has played in 16 games with the Phantoms this season recording two assists while also appearing in five games with Reading notching one assist.
Bernard has played in 68 career games in the AHL with the Belleville Senators and Bakersfield Condors scoring 1-5-6. He has also played in 112 ECHL career games scoring 6-30-36 with the Atlanta Gladiators, Allen Americans, Fort Wayne Komets and Reading Royals. Bernard was selected in the fourth round by the New Jersey Devils in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft out of the QMJHL where he played for Drummondville and Charlottetown.
Boulton, 20, is a rookie winger from East Amherst, NY who has played in 10 games with the Phantoms recording zero points with 37 penalty minutes. He has also played in 13 games with Reading scoring one goal with 51 penalty minutes. The 6'0 ¬Â³ prospect was signed by the Phantoms from the London Knights of the OHL where he scored 3-2-5 in 40 games with 63 penalty minutes last season. He is the son of former longtime NHL enforcer Eric Boulton who amassed 1,421 PIM in 654 games with Buffalo, Atlanta and the New York Islanders.
Miller, 25, is a 6'3 ¬Â³ rookie forward from Leo, Indiana who leads the Reading Royals in scoring with 11-20-31 in 53 games. He also represented Reading at the ECHL All-Star Game. Miller played in six games with the Phantoms at the end of last season and also suited up in one game in the Calder Cup Players. He scored one goal which came in his debut on April 5, 2024 against Providence. The University of Nebraska-Omaha product served as an alternate captain for two seasons where he played in 127 career games for the Mavericks scoring 38-33-71. The Fort Wayne area native became the first Indiana-born player in Phantoms franchise history.
The Phantoms are back in action today at 5:00 p.m. at the rival Hershey Bears.
UPCOMING
Sunday, March 2 (5:00) - Phantoms at Hershey Bears
Saturday, March 8 (4:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers
Sunday, March 9 (1:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers
Friday, March 14 (7:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms - St. Patrick's Day Fun
Sunday, March 16 (3:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms - Kids Takeover
