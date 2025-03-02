Sanford's OT Heroics Finishes Tucson, Hogs Win 3-2

March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Tucson, AZ. - The Rockford IceHogs battled out a 3-2 overtime win against the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night inside Tucson Arena. Zach Sanford recorded the game-winner and gave the Hogs their first OT win of the season.

The IceHogs dictated play in the 1st period and were rewarded 7:40 into the game. Brett Seney dropped the puck for Sanford who lifted the puck into the top corner.

Early in the 2nd, Dmitri Kuzmin extended the Rockford lead with a shot from the blue line that got through traffic. Cole Guttman and Gavin Hayes earned assists on the 2-0 goal.

On its third-straight power play, the Roadrunners finally beat Drew Commesso with a goal from veteran Andrew Agozzino.

Halfway through the 3rd period, Yegor Sokolov stepped down the right wing and deked to his backhand to even the game at 2-2.

Rockford held puck possession for almost the entirety of overtime and Sanford made good on it. The former Roadrunner delayed and then followed up his own shot to snap the puck into the net.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Friday, Mar. 7. The Hogs take on the Wild for the final time this season and celebrate "Friends Night" featuring an IceHogs Central Perk Coffee Mug giveaway for the first 1,500 fans! Click here for tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.