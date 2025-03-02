Crunch Fall to Comets, 5-4, in Overtime

March 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch defenseman Declan Carlile (right) vs. the Utica Comets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets, 5-4, in overtime this afternoon at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Steven Santini led the Crunch with two goals, while Jack Finley contributed a goal and an assist and Conor Sheary notched three helpers. The Crunch earned one point as they move to 23-18-8-4 on the season and 3-4-1-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson turned aside 25-of-30 shots, while Isaac Poulter put a stop to 19-of-23 for the Comets. Syracuse converted on 2-of-5 power play opportunities, while Utica was 2-for-4.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Crunch were on the board first 2:56 into the second period. Jack Finley dished the puck to Steven Santini in the slot where he fired a snap shot passed Poulter. The score was knotted 1:28 later as a Crunch pass bounced off Santini and into Syracuse's net. Utica took a 2-1 lead at the 5:47 mark of the frame as Shane Bowers found Nolan Foote who potted it from in the slot. The Comets then notched their third consecutive goal to make the score 3-1 while on a 5-on-3 man-advantage. Adam Beckman found the back of the net with a wrister from the right circle. With 3:40 remaining in the frame, Jack Finley netted a power play goal from in front of the net to bring the score within one.

Santini tied the game in the third period for the second day in a row as he potted his second goal of the night at the 7:42 mark. He sent a shot in from the left boards and over the left shoulder of Poulter. The Crunch took a 4-3 lead less than a minute later while on the man-advantage. Conor Sheary fed the puck across the ice to Max Crozier who fired a one-timer in from the bottom of the left circle. Utica rallied and tied the game with 38 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. Brian Halonen swiped a rebound in from the slot while on the power play.

Beckman scored the game-winner for the Comets in the overtime frame.

The Crunch will have a rematch with the Comets in Utica on Friday.

Crunchables: Steven Santini has a career-high six goals this season...Steven Santini and Jack Finley both have goals in back-to-back games...Conor Sheary notched three assists in a game for the first time this season.

